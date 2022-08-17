Ki-tae spends 48 hours secured in the toilet, studying, working out, and you may assaulting monotony

He weakens and hallucinates their family and friends stating exactly how fatigued he is out of your, understanding not one of them can come and you will conserve your. If you will the guy rewards up thinking of Jang-mi, but recalls their fight and you may will lose promise. He lies on the ground and tickets out, just as i watched your near the top of the new occurrence.

Yourself you to nights, Jang-mi getaways a windows and you can flashes back into are home by yourself just like the children, in which she bankrupt a windows and you can clipped the lady legs defectively. She actually starts to clean but becomes a detrimental feeling, and you may rushes out over Ki-tae’s set.

There isn’t any respond to when she hits, very Jang-mi lets by herself within the and you can creeeeps through the apartment, Ki-tae’s admonishment off her boundary-crossing echoing inside her head

She phone calls out you to the woman is sorry, but she is alarmed because the she shortly after nearly passed away alone within home when she try four, that explains their concern with becoming alone.

She tries to rouse him, in which he uses the past from his stamina so you can hold this lady from inside the a tight hug

Just like the Jang-mi talks, Ki-tae rouses adequate to help you feebly need assist. She holds a knife and you can pries the entranceway unlock, shedding it when she observes your lying 1 / 2 of-inactive on the ground.

A memorial banquet try laid out before a photograph regarding a distinguished-lookin elderly guy. About record, s on most of the suffering he could be brought about their. Ki-tae falls to the memorial feast, sprinkling dinner every where, just like the a group of girls make an effort to hold https://datingranking.net/best-hookup-sites/ Jang-mi away from him.

Jang-mi assists a deep failing and you can tripping Ki-tae so you’re able to their vehicles, going towards the health, actually hoisting him up to have a piggyback when he shows too feeble simply to walk. They encounter Se-ah, who had been also worried and you will found review your, and you may Jang-mi teaches you how he was swept up on bathroom for a couple of months.

Ki-tae insists he or she is great and you will does not require a doctor, but Jang-mi simply nature hikes him onto their rear, ha. Se-ah pushes these to a medical facility, barely with which has her eyerolls as Jang-mi fusses more Ki-tae about seat.

A family doctor announces your okay, no matter if Se-ah (who’s together with a health care provider) advises your to keep for a lengthy period to finish their IV while the he hasn’t eaten in 2 months. ily is found on the way in which, and you will Ki-tae requires Se-ah going whenever you are telling Jang-mi to stay. He is doing it for their supposed engagement, but Se-ah was affronted to be overlooked in support of Jang-mi.

Ki-tae’s mommy, grandma, and you will brother appear and literally fault Jang-mi for the proven fact that it continue being required to satisfy at the the latest Er. Jang-mi demonstrates to you which he is closed in the bathroom and you will Ki-tae states she indeed saved him, but simply Granny thanks this lady. Brother Mi-jung however is not buying any of which, and provide Jang-mi the new common “I am enjoying you” signal because people log off.

With the drive family, Grandma takes these to task due to their leg-jerk blaming away from Jang-mi, and says to her or him you to this woman is good girl which is worth the new advantageous asset of the latest question. Brother Mi-jung informs Mommy that they is always to assistance him or her, only if since the other the marriage tend to force Ki-tae into the Jang-mi even more challenging. Grandma claims they have to analyze this lady, and i also dislike just how without difficulty Mom agrees. She has anything upwards the lady case…

The next day Jang-mi flights the woman bike home, almost crashing when she sees Ki-tae’s mommy speaking with the woman mother additional, thanking the lady for a favor. Jang-mi along with her mother head to its eatery, in which Jang-mi was advised one she will be permitting Ki-tae’s relatives together with grandfather’s art gallery. Jang-mi protests but Mother claims she is to begin accumulating brownie products as quickly as possible. Inside frustration, Jang-mi says to the lady moms and dads the fact she’s not really marrying Ki-tae, nonetheless envision the woman is lying to get out of providing. Their the same glares of disbelief are a-riot.