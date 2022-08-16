It takes a long time for the male Aquarius to become interested in a committed relationship

He has no problem getting his emotional and sexual fulfillment from someone else

The taste of freedom will have him enjoying the dating scene. The Aquarius male starts out his dating life much like sampling the flavors at Ben & Jerry’s. To the Aquarius Man, there are too many good flavors to rush the decision on one favorite.

The love match between the Aquarius male and Aquarius woman is a process of evolution. Neither partner is in a rush for love or commitment. Love is not a concept the care-free Aquarius man embraces the moment he meets eyes with the Aquarian woman. Yes, the relationship is fun right from the start. Yes, there is some chemistry in the Aquarius and Aquarius love match. The intellectually-advanced Aquarius man will not have it any other way.

The male will find the Aquarius female mysterious and intriguing. She will have to appeal to him on an intellectual level. Even with attraction, this doesn’t waiver the male from wanting a slow development. Time is always on the side of the man born under this Sun Sign.

He enjoys taking his sweet time to learn everything he can about his female partner. The joy of discovery invokes a sense of ecstasy and enthusiasm in his being. He respects and honors friendships. He’ll honor a committed relationship too, once he gets there. What he doesn’t accept are melodramatics. If the relationship starts to look thorny, he’ll start looking elsewhere.

The Aquarius woman will also put off a commitment until she is certain she’s a worthy partner. This means the Aquarius Man endures several tests. The tests he completes she will not announce. The grade he gets she will not share. Only she knows when he has passed and met her expectations. If he passes, she marks him as her hero and worthy of her queen-like presence.

Aquarius Woman and Aquarius Man Compatibility

The female finds the Aquarius freedom-loving male unpredictable and fickle. Despite this, Aquarius and Aquarius compatibility is high. The cool and calm demeanor of the Aquarius woman doesn’t bother the Aquarius Man much. Unless there’s a high emotion issue, both parties find comfort in the emotional distance.

The connection between the Aquarius Woman and the Aquarius Man is one born in the realm of intellect. It is this intellect that tends to the passionate fires the two will find in the bedchamber. The Aquarius woman is social and intelligent. She’s dependable and a safe harbor when dealing with the storms of life. Her reliability is an attractive attribute for the Aquarius Man. He appreciates her steadfast loyalty when commitment reigns the relationship too.

Both the Aquarius Woman and her partner will share a love of intellectual pursuits. They will also enjoy a shared interest in humanitarian endeavors. If they live together, their intellect will ensure a household grounded in wisdom. But, the Aquarius Woman and her mirroring partner will need to work a bit in the romance area to keep the heat alive.

The Aquarius Woman can meet and match the stubbornness of her male partner. But, the Aquarius and Aquarius relationship will thrive when both parties learn patience. A bit of flexibility goes a long way in this pairing.

Under the influence of the air element, the Aquarius woman can be imaginative. She’s also a creative mind. She can also be flighty or a bit air-headed or absent-minded when the influence of air is out of balance. The same goes for the male partner. The two would do well to work on regular grounding exercises. Meditation can help in keeping the head clear and the memory sharp.