6. PureApp – Hookup App That’s Free for Women

You can’t easily search on Bumble, but you can filter users based on age, location, and gender

Free messaging

Mobile app

Safe for women

You can’t easily search on Bumble, but you can filter users based on age, location, and gender

Hard to match

Men can’t message first

Bumble is a great way to get back in the game if you’re a woman looking for some casual encounters. It’s the second most popular dating app in the US because it’s an excellent way for women to take control.When you sign up, you’ll be asked to create a profile. This takes a little bit of time, but it’s definitely worth it. Bumble requires that women make the first move so you won’t have to worry about getting harassed by creepy guys.

Since men can’t message first, the odds are in your favor. Plus, you can always block users who are getting too pushy.

Once you match up, you can start messaging for free. Bumble offers a few different upgrades that make it easier to connect. You can upgrade to premium for just $3.49 a day, but Boost and Spotlights will require separate subscriptions.

For $1.99, Boost allows you unlimited swipes, the ability to backtrack, and extends time on all of your matches. You can also spotlight your profile for $4.99, which moves your profile to the front of the pack so more members can see you.

Bumble gives women control over the conversation, making it a great app for those who want to take things a little more slowly. But, if you’re looking for a safe and easy way to hook up, we think Bumble is definitely worth checking out.

https://besthookupwebsites.org/habbo-review

You can’t easily search on Bumble, but you can filter users based on age, location, and gender

Free for women

100% anonymous

Local matches

You can’t easily search on Bumble, but you can filter users based on age, location, and gender

No search filters

So, what’s the big deal with Pure? Well, if you’re looking for casual hookups, Pure is definitely the app for you. Launched in 2013, it amassed a hefty 9 million downloads and quickly became stiff competition for other hookup sites and apps.

Once you download the app, you’ll set up your account with either an email or phone number. Next, select your gender, add a photo, then allow Pure to access your location so it can find matches in your area.

From there, you’re free to start chatting with other users. Pure is 100% anonymous, so you can feel free to be yourself. You won’t have to worry about people knowing who you are, and you can even block users if needed.

Unfortunately, your photo and profile only stay active in Pure’s feed for an hour before being deleted. This is great for anonymity but can be a little frustrating if you’re not able to connect right away.

Plus, there are no search filters. So it can be challenging to wade through all of the potential matches. However, Pure offers a unique feature that makes it stand out from the rest. Its users are ready to hook up right now.

Add-ons like King of the Hill and Instant Chat make the experience exponentially more thrilling, but they’ll cost you. Premium memberships cost $ per week, although you can save some cash by opting for a monthly plan.

7. Zoosk -Top Casual Hook Up Site

Mobile app that makes it easy to date on the go? Check!With Zoosk, you can date anywhere, anytime. You can access your matches, send messages, and view photos all from your phone.

Plus, there are over 40 million members making it one of the largest dating sites around. And since it’s been around since 2007, you can be sure that it’s tried and true.