This includes the notion of entailment described in [Shoham87] for the case of multi-valued logics.

Note that one consequence of the multi-document semantics is that local constants specified in one document cannot be queried from another document. For instance, if one document, ?' , has the fact ""^^rif:iri("abc"^^rif:regional) while another document formula, ? , imports ?' and has the rule ""^^rif:iri(?X) :- ""^^rif:iri(?X) , then ? |= ""^^rif:iri("abc"^^rif:local) does not hold. This is because the symbol "abc"^^rif:local in ?' and ? is treated as different constants due to the process of renaming apart that takes place prior to truth valuation.

a beneficial normative mapping on the RIF-FLD presentation syntax so you can XML (Section Mapping in the RIF-FLD Speech Sentence structure on the XML Sentence structure), and you can

a https://datingranking.net/blackcupid-review/ good normative XML Schema to the XML syntax (Appendix XML Outline for FLD).

Given that said regarding the assessment section, the design of RIF envisions that the speech syntaxes out-of coming reason RIF languages would be specializations of the presentation sentence structure of RIF-FLD. This means that all better-designed formula about presentation syntax out-of a simple logic RIF dialect must also getting well-designed into the a specialization of RIF-FLD, that has actualizing brand new RIF-FLD extension circumstances (discover overview area). The purpose of the newest XML serialization build would be to render a beneficial equivalent yardstick toward RIF XML sentence structure. It numbers to your requirements one any admissible XML file for a reasoning RIF dialect must end up being a keen admissible XML document for a professional RIF-FLD (admissibility is scheduled lower than). With regards to the presentation-to-XML sentence structure mappings, this is why for each and every mapping to own a reason RIF dialect need getting a restriction of the relevant mapping to own RIF-FLD. For example, the latest mapping on the speech sentence structure away from RIF-BLD so you’re able to XML during the [RIF-BLD] are a regulation of one’s demonstration-syntax-to-XML mapping to own RIF-FLD. Along these lines, RIF-FLD will bring a design to own extensibility and you may common compatibility ranging from XML syntaxes from RIF dialects.

Bear in mind the syntax regarding RIF-FLD is not framework-free which means that can not be completely captured by EBNF otherwise XML Schema. Nevertheless, validity in terms of XML Outline are a useful sample. In order to reflect this situation, we describe a couple impression out-of syntactic correctness. The fresh weakened insight inspections correctness only with esteem to help you XML Schema, while the stricter notion is short for “true” syntactic correctness.

In the event that a good dialect, D, specializes RIF-FLD next its XML outline have to be an expertise of the XML schema from RIF-FLD. This includes removal of some factors and you can features, maximum of the XML brand of the others, and you may substitute for of one’s expansion things having suitable concrete elements of the specified (possibly restricted) brands. ?

Definition (Valid XML document in RIF-FLD). A valid RIF-FLD document in the XML syntax is an XML document that is valid with respect to the XML schema in Appendix XML Schema for RIF-FLD, where the extension points NEWCONNECTIVE , NEWQUANTIFIER , NEWAGGRFUNC , and NEWTERM are specialized as concrete elements of the types prescribed by the RIF-FLD XML schema.

Definition (Specialization away from RIF-FLD outline to an excellent dialect schema)

If an excellent dialect, D, focuses RIF-FLD up coming a legitimate XML file for the dialect D is but one that is legitimate with respect to the certified XML outline off D. ?

Definition (Admissible XML document in a logic dialect). An admissible RIF-FLD document in the XML syntax is a valid FLD document in that syntax that is the image of a well-formed RIF-FLD document in the presentation syntax (see Definition Well-formed formula) under the presentation-to-XML syntax mapping ? fld defined in Section Mapping from the RIF-FLD Presentation Syntax to the XML Syntax.