There were no systematic absolute or relative differences in VO 2 and HR between the first and second measurement occasion in the laboratory (Table 3).

The three submaximal work rates, used in both models of HR-VO 2 regression equations, induced mean levels of HR ranging from on average 97 ± 8 to 139 ± 18 beats per minute for the males, and from 98 ± 8 to 150 ± 10 for the females (Table 3). For maximal HR and other descriptive aspects of the work rates used, see Tables 3 and 4.

The test and retest HR-VO 2 regression equations and estimated levels of oxygen uptake from three levels of HR are presented in Tables 6 and 7. There was a tendency towards a lower y-intercept and a greater slope in the regression equations at the retest compared to the test (Table 6). Based on calculations of all subjects, there were no systematic differences in estimated absolute levels of VO 2 between test and retest. The relative differences between test and retest were 0.99 ± 11.0 (n.s.), 2.67 ± 6.48 (p<0.1) and 3.57 ± 6.24% (p<0.05) based on estimations from the lowest to the highest levels of HR (Table 7). The individual data for all tables (Tables 6–11) related to evaluations of the HR-VO 2 relations are given as Supporting Information S1 Results. The 95% limits of agreement for the individual variations in the differences in estimated VO 2 between test and retest varied between -0.3155 and 0.2923) (L · min -1 https://datingranking.net/pl/cuddli-recenzja/ ) for the low HR, -0.3922 and 0.2764 for the middle HR, and -0.4735 and 0.3029 for the high HR (Fig 2).

The y-axes show absolute differences in VO 2 against the mean values of the estimations from the repeated measurements on the x-axes.

The test and retest HR-VO 2 regression equations and estimated levels of oxygen uptake from three levels of HR are presented in Tables 8 and 9. There were no significant differences between test and retest in the constituents of the regression equations (y-intercept, slope and r-value)(Table 8). Based on calculations of all subjects, there were no systematic differences in estimated absolute levels of oxygen uptake between test and retest. The relative differences between test and retest, based on estimations from three different levels of HR, were 1.09 ± 10.6, 1.75 ± 6.43 and 2.12 ± 5.92% (all n.s.)(Table 9). The 95% limits of agreement for the individual variations in the differences in estimated VO 2 between test and retest varied between -0.2894 and 0.2684)(L · min -1 ) for the low HR, -0.3233 and 0.2539 for the middle HR, and -0.3649 and 0.2722 for the high HR (Fig 3).

The differences between the two HR-VO 2 models in the y-intercept, slope, r-value as well as in the three levels of estimated VO 2 at test and retest were compared for all subjects (Tables 10 and 11). All differences between the models were small and non-significant. The mean absolute and relative differences in VO 2 varied from 0.00 ± 0.04 to -0.04 ± 0.10 liter/min (all n.s.) and 0.10 ± 3.39 to -1.46 ± 3.30% (all n.s.), respectively.