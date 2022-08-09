The big ten Tallest Lady Basketball Participants regarding WNBA

Height is actually an unusual commodity when you look at the ladies basketball. In the place of the fresh new NBA in which pretty much every group enjoys a the very least one seven footer, there's a dearth regarding huge women in elite group baseball, especially the WNBA.

From the reputation of the brand new WNBA, there has just come you to player determine no less than eight foot high. Here are the highest female baseball members playing throughout the WNBA:

ten. Sylvia Shaqueria Fowles ( 6-6 )

One of many WNBA’s really principal professionals today is also you to of the earth’s tallest female baseball players. Sylvia Shaqueria Fowles ‘s the reigning WNBA MVP and you will Protective Pro of the season. She’s along with the 3rd user on the history of brand new WNBA so you can dunk in the a pretty much all-Star video game, doing so about 2009 WNBA Every-Superstar video game.

Fowles was the second full see by Chicago Skye during the the new 2008 WNBA Draft. The newest 6-six LSU standout played seven year on the Air in advance of becoming exchanged to your Minnesota Lynx from inside the 2015. She came up for the Minnesota away from being a protective force into the league’s most readily useful player. She provided new Lynx to three straight WNBA tournament physical appearance, hellping the group profit brand new WNBA headings into the 2015 and 2017

Fowles are named as Finals MVP while in the one another term ages and most recently, she was known the newest 2017 WNBA MVP. Fowles is also a three time Defensive Member of the year champion, a several-date WNBA Every-Superstar, a great about three-time member of the fresh new All of the WNBA First Team and a four-date person in brand new WNBA All-Defensive Basic people. She also played with the You.S. Women’s National Basketball Cluster which claimed the brand new gold medal for the 2008, 2012 and you can 2016 Olympics.

9. Carolyn Moos ( six-six )

She will be recalled to be this lady just who almost partnered the new NBA’s earliest publicly homosexual pro. Sure, Carolyn Moos had previously been involved so you’re able to previous NBA athlete Jason Collins, the original publicly gay runner to experience in any of your four biggest Us pro football leagues.

Immediately following playing the girl collegiate basketball field at the Stanford, Moos was drafted about last round ( 53rd total ) of one’s 2001 NBA Draft of the Phoenix Mercury. She starred simply about three seasons regarding WNBA, swinging from a single people to another each year. After to try out into the Mercury in 2001, she relocated to this new Miami Sol in the 2002 following along with played into the Minnesota Lynx when you look at the 2003.

Moos are a member of the fresh You.S Ladies not as much as 19 federal basketball group hence obtained the newest gold medal at the third pionships when you look at the Brazil from inside the 1997. She finished which have an amount of Bachelor away from Arts in Sociology and you may Correspondence.

8. Kara Wolters Drinan ( 6-7 )

She try titled ‘Large Girl’ and rightfully thus. Kara Wolters Drinan ‘s the highest baseball member to previously gamble toward University away from Connecticut and another of one’s tallest girls basketball professionals in order to grace the brand new WNBA.

Updates 6-eight, Wolters is actually the 3rd bullet see ( 36th full ) of one’s Houston Comets at the 1999 WNBA Draft. In advance of future off to the new WNBA, she starred toward The fresh new England Blizzards inside final two year of the ABL. Wolters starred all in all, five WNBA 12 months that is one to from ten females in order to winnings an enthusiastic NCAA title, Olympic gold medal and you will WNBA tournament.

Except that winning the newest silver medal during the 2000 Olympics, Wolters in addition to played with the U.S. ladies’ federal baseball people and therefore obtained this new gold medal from the 1998 Industry Titles. She has also been 1997 AP University Pro of the season throughout the lady older seasons from the You Conn.