Enchanted MBTI

Giselle – ENFJ Exuberant Giselle wants anyone up to the woman are delighted. She is an organic mother in order to Morgan and New York personals cannot assist however, socialize to your Robert’s separation and divorce. She declares this lady affections using tune, but is not constantly conscious of her very own feelings. She’s got a dream to wed the girl prince which can be desperate making it takes place right away. Whilst in Nyc, she learns to believe getting herself and to become familiar with a man just before bouncing for the a relationship with these people.Hogwarts Family: Hufflepuff

Robert – ISTJ Robert loves predictability, balances, and you will a powerful work principles. The guy set rigid limitations getting his girl and his spouse. The guy wants their daughter to admire female of history which has achieved greatness throughout record. He or she is job concentrated and you can thinks in fact and you may reason. He finds out Giselle’s romanticism absurd and you can unlikely. He doesn’t share his attitude outwardly with terminology or body language. Rather, he anticipates the individual to know compliment of his dedication to them. Thank goodness, Giselle teaches your in order to flake out a tiny. Er… much.Hogwarts Domestic: Ravenclaw

Prince Edward – ESFP Prince Edward life completely on the minute. He sees an enthusiastic ogre and you can symptoms they. The guy hears Giselle vocal and you can leaps off a connection. He responds instantaneously to their senses. He holds on to what the guy thinks is valid and you can a beneficial, no matter if the guy unknowingly insults people of new York City. Thinking isn’t his solid point, however, he strives their far better discover Giselle and not gives right up.Hogwarts Family: Gryffindor

Heavyweights MBTI

Tony Perkis – ENTJ Psychotic and you can triumph dependent, Tony purchases the latest camp and you will expands this new Perkis Program hoping to advance his sight of becoming a profitable businessman and you will physical fitness master. Their narrow interest is found on brand new attraction, maybe not your way. He becomes all the more frustrated due to the boys’ shortage of appeal and their failure meet up with their requirements. They are really hazardous and you will individually forces himself to below average accounts. The guy acknowledges in order to being overweight due to the fact children and that’s now obsessed with take action. Deep down he or she is really painful and sensitive and foretells himself when less than worry, but their incapacity so you can empathize into the pupils prevents him away from in reality thriving. Hogwarts Family: Slytherin

Love, Rosie MBTI

Rosie Dunn – ESFJ Loving, hospitable Rosie withholds this lady genuine feelings and work out the girl best friend delighted. She doesn’t want to hang him as well as aids your inside that which you the guy does, while it hurts the girl. She throws the woman desires on the rear burner on her dily. That is where the lady concerns lay. Whenever she actually is disturb, she gets vital, picks Alex’s individual lifetime apart, and accuses your out-of hiking brand new corporal hierarchy to pay having his messy sexual life.Hogwarts Household: Hufflepuff

Alex Stewart – ENFJ Including Rosie, Alex suppress his or her own emotions because he is scared of and also make something embarrassing together with her. The guy drowns out his very own ideas from the developing the brand new contacts having other female. His sight are prepared on the their coming. The guy really works continually to get to their desires. He always forces pass even if their cardiovascular system might have been broken. He together with has the newest good lifetime – a good swanky flat, love clothing, and beautiful lady. The guy gets just as snappy that have Rosie since she does which have him. The guy provides severe terms once they fight and you may sounds her out when she tells your just what he doesn’t want to hear.Hogwarts Family: Hufflepuff

The fresh new Martian MBTI

Ne: Draw Watney is quite transformative and imaginative. The guy talks about a deal out-of potatoes and doesn’t merely find that meal. The guy observes the possibility of broadening a farm away from carrots so you’re able to offer him for the next two years. Then produces his or her own greenhouse playing with any exists in order to your so you’re able to sustain himself. He remains hopeful and also an inspired sense of humor that possess his comfort in the tact throughout the many of them flick.