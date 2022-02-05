ResDiary shall have giammai liability preciso you for any of the foregoing actions

ResDiary reserves the right, in its sole discretion, esatto modify the Services from time puro time and without expose, including, without limitation, by removing, adding, or modifying portions of the ResDiary Site, ResDiary Application and/or Restaurants. If you object preciso any such changes, your sole recourse shall be onesto cease using the Services. Continued use of the Services following any such changes shall indicate your acknowledgment of such changes and satisfaction with all the Services.

8. Intellectual Property Rights and Grant of Rights sicuro User

The features, information, and materials provided and depicted through the Services are protected by copyright, trademark, patent, and other intellectual property laws. All text, graphical content, monitor, giorno, and other content made available through the Services (collectively, the ResDiary Content) are provided sicuro you by ResDiary or its partners or licensors solely preciso support your permitted use of the Services. The ResDiary Content may be modified from time puro time by ResDiary durante its sole discretion. Except as expressly attrezzi forth herein, in nessun caso license is granted to you for any other purpose, and any other use of the Services or the ResDiary Content by you shall constitute per material breach of this Agreement. ResDiary and its partners or licensors retain all rights per the Services and ResDiary Content and any associated patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, or other intellectual property rights. Per niente license, right, or interest mediante any trademarks of ResDiary or any third ricevimento is granted under this Agreement.

9. Application Licence

Subject onesto the terms and conditions of this Agreement, ResDiary grants you a non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable license puro use the ResDiary Application on your compatible amovibile devices, solely sicuro support your permitted use of the Services.

10. Use Restrictions

The Services and ResDiary Content are offered solely for your personal use for the purposes described per this Agreement. Any and all other uses are prohibited. ResDiary expressly reserves all its rights and remedies under applicable laws. ResDiary reserves the right, per its stella discretion, to refuse service, remove or edit content including reviews, cancel reservations, or deny access sicuro the Services.

You agree not sicuro do the following (and not puro allow any third party esatto):

Use any robot, spider, scraper, or other automatic or manual device, process, or means preciso access the Services or copy any ResDiary Content, except as expressly authorised by ResDiary. Take any action that imposes or may impose (con ResDiary’s sole determination) an unreasonable or a disproportionately large load on the Services or ResDiary’s infrastructure. Utilise any device, programma, or abitudine that will interfere or attempt preciso interfere with the functionality of the Services. Rent, lease, copy, provide access sicuro or sublicense any portion of the Services or ResDiary Content preciso a third ricevimento. Use any portion of the Services or ResDiary Content sicuro provide, or incorporate any portion of the Services or ResDiary Content into, any product or service provided esatto per third rinfresco. Reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, or otherwise seek to obtain the source code or non-public APIs onesto the Services, except esatto the extent expressly permitted by applicable law (and then only upon advance ratto sicuro ResDiary) Modify any Services or ResDiary Content or create any derivative product from any of the foregoing. Remove or obscure any proprietary or other notices contained con the Services or ResDiary Content. Use the Services or ResDiary Content for any illegal purpose. Publicly disseminate information regarding the impresa of the Services, or ResDiary Content, or access or use the Services or ResDiary Content for competitive analysis or benchmarking purposes.