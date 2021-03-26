Biometric sensors are sensing components or products that are used for identification of unique physical traits of a human such as fingerprint, hand print, iris, facial features, vein characteristics and various other forms of unique features. These unique characteristics are analysed, based on unique electrical capacity, light, pressure, temperature and speed. Due to the miniaturized product size of these sensors, a majority of electrical products are currently utilizing these products on a high volume with almost all of the smartphones being sold equipped with a fingerprint sensor.

Biometric Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 2401.61 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 11.10% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global biometric sensor market which analyses the different market disruptors expected to be witnessed in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. These factors are provided in the report to help you analyse the market’s growth potential in the forthcoming period.

Emergence of preference for smart wearable devices, smartphones, and other mobile devices that require unique identification is expected to drive the market growth. Increasing concerns related to privacy breaches is expected to act as a growth driver for the market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. There are various other factors expected to drive the market’s growth for biometric sensors market as well as a number of restricting factors such as high cost of this technology and products, with various alternative technologies still present in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Gemalto NV, Crossmatch, Safran, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, FUJITSU, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, Precise Biometrics AB, Infineon Technologies AG, IDEX ASA, ZKTECO CO., LTD., SUPREMA, Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Synaptics Incorporated among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Biometric Sensors Market

Global Biometric sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Biometric sensors market on the basis of type has been segmented as capacitive sensors, ultra sound sensors, optical sensors, thermal sensors and electric field sensors.

Based on application, the market consists of voice scan, finger scan, hand scan, facial scan, iris scan, vein scan and others.

Biometric sensors have also been segmented on the basis of vertical into consumer electronics, commercial centers & buildings, medical & research labs, banking sector, financial services sector, defense & security and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Biometric Sensors market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Biometric Sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Biometric Sensors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Biometric Sensors market.

Major Highlights of Biometric Sensors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Biometric Sensors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Biometric Sensors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Biometric Sensors market.

