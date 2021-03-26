Artificial intelligence is a system where it can take decisions independently. It is a branch of computer science where a data is provided to the system and then trained accordingly to create an artificially intelligent system. They are separated into various categories such as computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP), robotics process automation (RPA) and advanced machine learning. Ai is also used on our mobile processors on a daily basis to provide superior camera, AI based facial recognition, efficient battery and many more. Thus, newer chips released by mobile chipset manufacturers are packed with AI features.

mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach USD 29.34 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 28.43% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on Intelligence (AI) Market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Rising demand from consumers for artificial intelligence (AI) enabled mobile processors, technical advancements in mobile processors, growing adoptions of artificial intelligence along with cloud based service by manufacturers and rise in cognitive and edge computing in IoT are the driving factors of growth for global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Shortage of skilled personnel and high cost of AI processors are the restraining factors for global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market report are Huawei, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, MediaTek, Imagination Technologies Ltd, Graphcore, Amazon Inc, Deephi Technology, Cambricon and Google among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2020, Mediatek has launched its own Dimensity 1000+ 5G chip, which will have advanced AI capabilities with superior image processing and faster data transfer.

Segmentation : Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented on the basis of technology, components and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market has been segmented as 5nm-10nm, 11nm-20nm and above 20nm.

On the basis of components, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market has been segmented as hardware, software and services. Hardware can be further segmented into processor, memory, sensor and others. Processor can be further sub-segmented into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and tensor processing unit (TPU). Software can be further segmented into software tool and platform.

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market has also been segmented on the basis of application into smartphones, drones, automotive, cameras, robotics, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and others.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]