FTTx stands for fibre to the x, which is described as various topologies from where optical fibres are delivered to customers based on its termination point. Earlier metal cables were used for covering long distances but now, FTTx cables have been deployed to replace them. Fibre to the premise (FTTP) and Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) are the two main groups of architecture. In FTTP, the optical cable runs through distribution network to a subscriber’s premise, in a building or an office. In FTTC, the optical cable runs through a central node.

The FTTx market is expected to reach USD 1.277 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on FTTx market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Rising demand from telecom industry, growing need of advanced multimedia services such as IPTV, HDT and many more, growing adoption of FTTH broadband connections and the rising demand for quadruple and triple play services are the driving factors for the growth of global FTTx market. High initial costs for setting up infrastructure as well as high concurrent costs for network upgrading are the restraining factors for the growth of global FTTx market.

The major players covered in the FTTx market report are Allied Telesis, CommScope, Nippon Telegram and Telephone Corporation, Telkom, AFL (Fujikura Company), Corning, Tellabs, Mtn Group, Altice, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd, Pactech, OFS (Furukawa Company), Verizon, America Movil, Huawei, Shanghai Sun Telecommunication, ZTT, Fiber Optic Telecom, Alfocom Technology, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, AT&T, China Telecom Corporation Limited and Vodafone Group PLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The FTTx market is segmented on the basis of solution, distributed network, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution, the FTTx market has been segmented as device management, QoS management, security management, configuration management, firmware upgrades management, performance monitoring, diagnostics & troubleshooting and local management.

Based on distributed network, the FTTx market has been segmented into active optical network and passive optical network.

Based on application, the FTTx market has been segmented into fibre to the home (FTTH), fibre to the kerb (FTTK), fibre to the campus or business park, fibre to the node (FTTN) and fibre to the residential and business unit (FRBU).

FTTx market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into telecommunication, railways, energy & power and others.

The FTTx market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the FTTx market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

FTTx market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to FTTx market.

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on FTTx market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the FTTx market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in FTTx market.

