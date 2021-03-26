The bot service market is witnessing an upsurge in the market value. Currently the numbers of the market value are USD 851.69 million and this will turn into USD 9,452.9 million by the year 2028. This concludes into the fact that the bot service market is set to undergo rapid growth and expansion and will exhibit a CAGR of 30.66% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Bot, being short for a robot, is a software program that operates as an agent for the user to perform human activities. This means that a bot is a computer program that is used to stimulate automated actions without the need for human intervention. The program is a result of the application of artificial intelligence and it enhances and promotes a user-friendly interface. In this fast pacing world, companies need to be on their toes all the time. All the activities have to be directed towards achieving the organizational goals and in this regard, companies outsource complaint management and relationship management services by installing an effective and efficient bot service program. As a customer, chatbots can be seen on the websites of the companies that help to gather certain insights about them.

Growing demand for internet and online services is the major reason for fuelling the demand for the bot services market. Bot services are highly used in the BFSI industry and the countries are rapidly investing in bot services to improve the user-friendly interface. Also, with the advancement in artificial intelligence technology and increased expenditure on research and expenditure of the same, the bot service market is projected to flourish for the forecast period.

The major players covered in the bot service market report are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, FACEBOOK, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., CogniCor Technologies., Astute Inc., [24]7.ai, Inc, Smooch Technologies ULC All rights reserved., Botsify., eGain Corporation., Teneo is a Registered Trademark of Artificial Solutions;, Next IT Corp., Amelia US LLC, Kore.ai, Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc and Pypestream Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Bot service market is segmented on the basis of type, service, deployment channel, mode and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The bot service market on the basis of type has been segmented into personal and professional niche.

On the basis of service, the bot service market is segmented into framework and platform. Framework is further sub-segmented into natural language processing, machine learning, artificial neural network and bot analytics. Platform can also be bifurcated into web-based platform and mobile-based platform.

On the basis of deployment channel the bot service market is fragmented into websites, contact centre and customer service and social media.

The bot service market can be segmented into text and rich media, audio and video segments on the basis of mode.

The bot service market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and ecommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecom, government, education, travel and hospitality, real estate and others on the basis of end user.

The Bot Service market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Bot Service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Bot Service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Bot Service market.

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Bot Service market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Bot Service market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Bot Service market.

