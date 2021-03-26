Electro diesel locomotive also known as dual-mode or bi-mode locomotive which uses electricity supply or on-board diesel engine that will provide continuous journey on various routes where diesel engine is banned or on partly electrified routes.

Increasing demand of public transport to reduce traffic congestion, rising preferences of comfort and safety, reduction of operational cost are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the electro diesel locomotive market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, provision of big data application and increasing industrial and mining activities will further create new opportunities for the growth of electro diesel locomotive market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Electro diesel locomotive market will expected to grow at a growth at a rate of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Electro diesel locomotive market report analyses the growth, which is currently growing due to increasing demand of energy efficient transport.

Capital intensive nature and availability of refurbished train’s acts as a restraint factor for the growth of electro diesel locomotive market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the electro diesel locomotive market report are CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Siemens, HYUNDAI CORPORATION., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., Cummins India, BNSF Railway Company., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Chart Industries, Hydrogenics, ABB, ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, Stadler Rail AG, Vivarail Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Electro Diesel Locomotive Market

Electro diesel locomotive market is segmented on the basis of operating speed, lines, application and technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of operating speed, electro diesel locomotive market is segmented into below 100 km/h, 100-200 km/h and above 200 km/h.

Electro diesel locomotive market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for electro diesel locomotive market includes passenger and freight.

Based on technology, electro diesel locomotive market is segmented into conventional locomotive and turbocharged locomotive.

Based on lines, electro diesel locomotive market is segmented into main line and shunting.

Country Level Analysis

The Electro Diesel Locomotive market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Electro Diesel Locomotive market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Electro Diesel Locomotive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electro Diesel Locomotive market.

Major Highlights of Electro Diesel Locomotive Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electro Diesel Locomotive market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electro Diesel Locomotive market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electro Diesel Locomotive market.

