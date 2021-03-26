The New Report “Thorium Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Thorium market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.00% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on thorium market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Thorium is a type of a lustrous radioactive element with the uppermost temperature of 3,000 degrees and has been recognized as an interesting resource on the planet. Thorium is established as a single isotopic form (Th-232) that decomposes slowly. It is three to four times richer than uranium and found across the world. Thorium is usually sourced from Monazite, which is a rare earth phosphate mineral.

Key Players: The major players covered in the thorium market report are ARAFURA RESOURCES, STL Nuclear (Pty) Ltd, Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Hastings Technology Metals Limited, American Elements, Cameco Corp., DuPont, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Merck KGaA, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., SUVIDHINATH LABORATORIES, Parshwamani Metals, Ottokemi, FLIBE ENERGY, INC., Materion Corporation and Inorganic Ventures, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

