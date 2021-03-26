Availability of 48V battery system is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing demand for batteries, rising adoption of new technologies, increasing vehicle electrification, improvement in the battery efficiency & performance, and growing adoption of hybrid vehicles will further accelerate the automotive battery sensor market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Automotive battery sensor market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.02 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 11.17% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for battery electric vehicles is expected to enhance the market growth.

High cost of the automotive battery sensor and complexity associated with the system malfunction is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive battery sensor market report are Bosch Limited., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Vishay Intertechnology, NXP Semiconductors., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., DENSO CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity., ams AG, inomatic GmbH, Insplorion AB, Autotec Components, Renesas Electronics Corporation., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market

Automotive battery sensor market is segmented on the basis of voltage, communication technology, vehicle type and hybrid vehicle type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of voltage, the automotive battery sensor market is segmented into 12V, 24V and 48V.

Communication technology segment of the automotive battery sensor market is bifurcated into local interconnect network, and controller area network.

Vehicle type segment of the automotive battery sensor market is divided into heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle and passenger car.

The hybrid vehicle type segment is bifurcated into hybrid electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Battery Sensor market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Battery Sensor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Battery Sensor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Battery Sensor market.

Major Highlights of Automotive Battery Sensor Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Battery Sensor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Battery Sensor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Battery Sensor market.

