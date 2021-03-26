Electric mobility market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 735.80 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 23.15% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Electric mobility market is seeking attention across the globe owing to the lucrative business ground it offers in the terms of volume and revenue. This progression is becoming apple of the eye for automotive industry and surging market player penetration for manufacturing sustainable electric vehicles which is prime definer of the electric mobility market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Accelerating ratio of greenhouse gasses hampering the ecosystem, and hazardous elevation of carbon footprint in the environment has created a potential demand of the electric mobility market owing to its environmental quotients. This concern has circulated to make amendments in the transportation and automotive industries which is encouraged by the government initiatives to promote energy efficient vehicles. Further, the occurring technological advancements has brought down the cost drop in battery operated vehicles which is tremendously adopted by the consumers, hence in result has coupled the growth of electric mobility market above the success graph. The automotive industry is ceaselessly focused upon the conversion of market which caters different types of voltage and battery powered two wheelers and four wheelers electric vehicles and because of reduced taxation by government, business is offering a potential clientele base. These certain parameters are defining the electric mobility market during the anticipated time phase of 2020 to 2027.

During the market development, some of the restraints can hinder the growth, such as dearth of developed economies and inefficient infrastructure to support the electric mobility, and expensive factor, and lack of facility to maintain the electric vehicle services, these factors may hinder the market growth, amidst which the surging player penetration namely Tesla Motors and GE motors focused upon moulding the electric based automotive industry which will act as opportunity during the anticipated time period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the electric mobility market report are Tesla, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Nissan, Groupe Renault, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, AB Volvo, BMW AG, Marshell Green Power, Daimler AG, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Tata Sons Private Limited., Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Electric mobility market is segmented on the basis of product, battery and voltage. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the electric mobility market is fragmented into electric scooter, electric bicycle, electric skateboard, electric motorcycle, electric car, and electric wheelchair. Electric scooter is further sub-segmented into retro, standing or self-balancing, and folding.

On the basis of battery, the electric mobility market is bifurcated into sealed lead acid, NiMH, and Li-Ion.

On the basis of voltage, the electric mobility market is segregated into 24V, Less than 24V, 36V, 48V and greater than 48V.

The Electric Mobility market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Electric Mobility market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Electric Mobility market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electric Mobility market.

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Electric Mobility Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electric Mobility market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electric Mobility market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electric Mobility market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

