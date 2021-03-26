Aircraft MRO is defined as maintenance and overhaul of aircraft and is designed to fulfil the operational activities as well as maintenance of safe and functional condition of the aircraft. Introduction of international set of standards ensures the overall safety and airworthiness of the aircraft.

Increasing development programmes for the modernisation of aircraft, growing environmental concern, rising demand of older planes, introduction of new generation fleet in aviation industry, surging level of disposable income along with increasing airline passenger traffic are some of the important factors that will augment the Aircraft MRO market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, decreasing prices of fuel along with rising participation of OEMs will further introduce new opportunities for the Aircraft MRO market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing demand of technician and rapid technological changes will become the biggest challenge in the growth of Aircraft MRO market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Aircraft MRO market will expect to register this growth at a rate of 4.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Aircraft MRO market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus of different airlines on the safety of passengers and crew.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the aircraft MRO market report are AAR, Airbus S.A.S., Delta TechOps, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, KLM UK Engineering Limited, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, TAP Maintenance and Engineering, United Technologies, GENERAL ELECTRIC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SIA Engineering Company, Rolls-Royce plc, AFI KLM E&M, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Aircraft MRO Market

Aircraft MRO market is segmented on the basis of service type, organisation type, aircraft type and generation. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, aircraft MRO market is segmented into engineoverhaul, airframe maintenance, line maintenance, modification and components.

Based on organisation type, aircraft MRO market is segmented into airline/operator MRO, independent MRO and OEM MRO.

On the basis of aircraft type, aircraft MRO market is segmented into narrow-body, wide-body, regional jet and others.

Based on generation, aircraft MRO market is segmented into old generation, mid generation and new generation.

Country Level Analysis

The Aircraft MRO market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Aircraft MRO market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Aircraft MRO market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Aircraft MRO market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Aircraft MRO Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft MRO market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Aircraft MRO market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Aircraft MRO market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

