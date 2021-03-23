Vehicle electrification means transforming the vehicle to use electric energy by integrating electric components and technological solutions for the operations in the vehicle. Vehicle electrification is considered to be the best to eliminate or reduce carbon emission and increase vehicle efficiency. Vehicle electrification is also helping the user to less dependent on oil and non-renewable resource.

Global vehicle electrification market is expected to reach USD 169.71 billion by 2028 and witnessing market growth at a rate of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major factor which is driving the growth of the vehicle electrification market is the rapidly shifting of automobiles from hydrocarbon energy to electrical energy due to scarcity of resources such as oil for use in the future. Also, the electric vehicle is a zero-emission and reduces pollution which is also driving the market of vehicle electrification. Government regulations regarding vehicle emission norms are also one of the key factors for the growth of the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the vehicle electrification market report are Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., Westfalia-Automotive GmbH, TowGo, LLC, WABCO, Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, Daimler AG, VALEO, Garmin Ltd., Cogent Embedded, Inc., DornerWorks, Ltd., Jaguar Land Rover Limited, POCLAIN HYDRAULICS, General Motors among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Vehicle Electrification Market

Vehicle electrification market is segmented on the product type, voltage, vehicle type, degree of hybridization, channel type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The vehicle electrification market on the basis of product type has been segmented into start-stop, EPS, liquid heater PTC, electric air conditioner compressor, electric vacuum pump, electric oil pump, electric water pump, thermoelectric generator, electric turbocharger, starter motor, alternator, ISG and actuator. EPS (electric power steering) is emerging rapidly with highest growth rate as this system is powered by computers to enhance the overall driving performance by analysing the driver and road inputs for calculating and optimizing the vehicle output. This system helps in reducing or eliminating human error during driving.

Based on voltage, global vehicle electrification market has been segmented into 12V, 14V, 24V, 48V. 48V is expected to capture the largest market in the forecast period due to its feature of operating parallelly with the other battery i.e. 12V and combustion engine.

Based on vehicle type, global vehicle electrification market has been segmented into passenger car (PC), two-wheeler, light-commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). Passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold the maximum market throughout the forecast period due to the largest production of passenger carswith electrification comparatively to other segments.

Based on degree of hybridization, global vehicle electrification market has been segmented into ICE & micro hybrid vehicle, HEV, PHEV, BEV & FCEV, 48 V Vehicle. Hybrid electric vehicle is estimated to grow fastest growth rate as it gave the ability to use the multiple power sources to run the vehicle and consists of combustible engine and electric motor with batteries.

Based on channel type, global vehicle electrification market has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

Country Level Analysis

The Vehicle Electrification market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Vehicle Electrification market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Vehicle Electrification Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Vehicle Electrification market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Vehicle Electrification market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Vehicle Electrification market.

