Locomotives can be defined as an engine of railway vehicles which is the power source for their movements, although they are also capable of carrying the payload that is more preferable rather than having an individual locomotive attached to different rail vehicles that cannot move by themselves. These systems are generally preferred in passenger rail transport systems rather than freight.

Locomotive market will grow at a CAGR of 2.74% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in urbanization is an essential factor driving the locomotive market.

Rise in the demand for fuel efficient among growing concerns for the environment is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising demand for advanced power components and modernization in the market leading to lower weight locomotives, rise in demand for rolling stock that is energy efficient, continuous expansion of rail networks infrastructure, rising technological progress such as launch of the SiC module, IGBT module and the auxiliary power units and rising traffic congestion are the major factors among others boosting the locomotive market. Moreover, rising population, enhancing economies of developing countries, rising growth in industrial and mining activities, and increasing technological upgradation in locomotives, including e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services will further create new opportunities for locomotive market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in locomotive market report are Strukton, Alstom, AEG Power Solutions B.V., Siemens, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, CRRC, Hitachi, Ltd., Bombardier, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Wabtec Corporation, Metso Corporation, Brookville Equipment Corporation, Materfer, KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc., A. Stucki Company, UGL Rail, Tata Motors, Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd, and Stadler Rail AG. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Locomotive Market

On the basis of operational engine, the locomotive market is segmented into station pilot, banking engine, pilot engine and others. Others have been further segmented into train engine and light engine.

Based on technology, the locomotive market is segmented into IGBT power module, GTO thyristor module and SiC power module.

Based on locomotive technology, the locomotive market is segmented into turbocharged, maglevs and conventional locomotive.

Based on motivepower, the locomotive market is segmented into gas turbine electric, steam diesel hybrid, diesel, atomic electric, steam, fuel cell electric, electric, gasoline and hybrid.

Based on components, the locomotive market is segmented into traction, inverter, alternator, rectifier and auxiliary power conversion unit.

Based on rolling stock type, the locomotive market is segmented into DMU, EMU and diesel & electric locomotive.

The locomotive market is also segmented on the basis of application into passenger, freight and switcher locomotives.

Country Level Analysis

The Locomotive market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Locomotive market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Locomotive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Locomotive market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Locomotive Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Locomotive market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Locomotive market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Locomotive market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

