Electronic logging device is hardware devices that are installed on the several types of commercial vehicles so that the data regarding the travelling route taken, distance travelled and time taken for travelling are recorded. This device helps in recording of the data regarding the engine and mobility of the vehicle through which a number of informed business decisions can take place regarding the maintenance of the vehicle, emissions of the vehicle efficiency and other major components.
Global Electronic Logging Device Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.52 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant developments and advancements of communication technology such as 5G, along with trend of utilizing the data generated from e-logs.
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Electronic Logging Device market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Electronic Logging Device market report is commenced with the expert advice.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic logging device market are Pedigree Technologies; KeepTruckin, Inc.; EROAD; FleetUp; Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.; Gorilla Safety Fleet Management; Omnitracs; Trimble Inc.; Verizon; Drivewyze; LINXUP; InTouchGPS; Geotab Inc.; Fleet Complete; Blue Ink Technology; Wheels, Inc.; Donlen; ORBCOMM; Garmin Ltd.; CarrierWeb Group of Companies; Transflo a Pegasus TransTech Company; Stoneridge, Inc.; Teletrac Navman US Ltd; TomTom Telematics BV; WorkWave, LLC; Merchants Fleet; LeasePlan; Vector Informatik GmbH; MICHELIN; Racelogic; HEM Data Corporation; Danlaw Technologies India Limited and Influx Technology.
Market Drivers:
- Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the installation and usage of these devices from the U.S. and European region; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Demand for providing better efficiency of operations from the fleets is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rising levels of trucks availability in the “BRICS” countries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growth in demand of the services available from the logistics company requiring better supply chain management resulting in adoption of digital technologies and services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of adoption from fleet owners globally due to their assumptions regarding these systems as being unnecessary expenses; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
- Inadequate knowledge and information regarding the availability of these services in the various developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Complications associated with replacing paper-based logging system with these devices along with restrained adoption from the drivers of these vehicles is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation : Global Electronic Logging Device Market
By Product
Automatic On-Board Recording Device (AOBRD)
Electronic Logging Device (ELD)
Hours of Service (HOS)
By Vehicle Type
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Truck
Bus
Taxi/Cabs
By Component
External Display
Telematics Unit
Others
By Subscription Type
Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Without Screen
One-Time Purchase
Subscription
Electronic Logging Device (ELD) With Screen
One-Time Purchase
Subscription
By Form Factor
Embedded
Integrated
By Service
Entry-Level Services
Intermediate Services
High-End Services
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, MICHELIN announced that they had agreed to acquire Masternaut Limited. Masternaut will continue to operate as a subsidiary following the acquisition which will further help Masternaut Limited in providing their telematics services to an even greater geographical region.
- In March 2017, Fleet Complete announced that they had acquired BigRoad. This acquisition will further help in the expansion of ELD services and products offering best-in-class ELD compliance platform in the North American region. This acquisition is compliant with Fleet Complete’s strategy of growing their organisation and offering best in class products & services.
Country Level Analysis
The Electronic Logging Device market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Electronic Logging Device market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Electronic Logging Device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electronic Logging Device market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Electronic Logging Device Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Logging Device market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electronic Logging Device market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electronic Logging Device market.
