Electronic logging device is hardware devices that are installed on the several types of commercial vehicles so that the data regarding the travelling route taken, distance travelled and time taken for travelling are recorded. This device helps in recording of the data regarding the engine and mobility of the vehicle through which a number of informed business decisions can take place regarding the maintenance of the vehicle, emissions of the vehicle efficiency and other major components.

Global Electronic Logging Device Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.52 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant developments and advancements of communication technology such as 5G, along with trend of utilizing the data generated from e-logs.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Electronic Logging Device market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Electronic Logging Device market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electronic logging device market are Pedigree Technologies; KeepTruckin, Inc.; EROAD; FleetUp; Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.; Gorilla Safety Fleet Management; Omnitracs; Trimble Inc.; Verizon; Drivewyze; LINXUP; InTouchGPS; Geotab Inc.; Fleet Complete; Blue Ink Technology; Wheels, Inc.; Donlen; ORBCOMM; Garmin Ltd.; CarrierWeb Group of Companies; Transflo a Pegasus TransTech Company; Stoneridge, Inc.; Teletrac Navman US Ltd; TomTom Telematics BV; WorkWave, LLC; Merchants Fleet; LeasePlan; Vector Informatik GmbH; MICHELIN; Racelogic; HEM Data Corporation; Danlaw Technologies India Limited and Influx Technology.

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the installation and usage of these devices from the U.S. and European region; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Demand for providing better efficiency of operations from the fleets is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of trucks availability in the “BRICS” countries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in demand of the services available from the logistics company requiring better supply chain management resulting in adoption of digital technologies and services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of adoption from fleet owners globally due to their assumptions regarding these systems as being unnecessary expenses; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Inadequate knowledge and information regarding the availability of these services in the various developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Complications associated with replacing paper-based logging system with these devices along with restrained adoption from the drivers of these vehicles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation : Global Electronic Logging Device Market

By Product

Automatic On-Board Recording Device (AOBRD)

Electronic Logging Device (ELD)

Hours of Service (HOS)

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Truck

Bus

Taxi/Cabs

By Component

External Display

Telematics Unit

Others

By Subscription Type

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Without Screen

One-Time Purchase

Subscription

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) With Screen

One-Time Purchase

Subscription

By Form Factor

Embedded

Integrated

By Service

Entry-Level Services

Intermediate Services

High-End Services

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, MICHELIN announced that they had agreed to acquire Masternaut Limited. Masternaut will continue to operate as a subsidiary following the acquisition which will further help Masternaut Limited in providing their telematics services to an even greater geographical region.

In March 2017, Fleet Complete announced that they had acquired BigRoad. This acquisition will further help in the expansion of ELD services and products offering best-in-class ELD compliance platform in the North American region. This acquisition is compliant with Fleet Complete’s strategy of growing their organisation and offering best in class products & services.

Country Level Analysis

The Electronic Logging Device market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Electronic Logging Device market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Electronic Logging Device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electronic Logging Device market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Electronic Logging Device Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Logging Device market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electronic Logging Device market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electronic Logging Device market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

