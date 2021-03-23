Growing environmental pollution and harmful emissions from vehicles is generating a need for alternative e mobility solutions which do not cause any pollution. Thus, introduction of e-bikes have enabled commuters to opt for eco-friendly yet affordable mobility solution which is resulting in growth for e-bike market.

E-bike Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding pollution level is aiding growth of this market.

High traffic congestions in urban cities are increasing the demand for e-bikes globally. There is increase in the demand of greener and cleaner mode of transportation which is boosting the global e-bike market. High cost of purchase and maintenance of e-bikes as compared to conventional bicycles act as major restraining factor for the global e-bike market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality E-Bike market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive E-Bike market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the e-bike market are Accell Group, Derby Cycle, JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD., AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Karbon Kinetics Ltd, Solex Cycle North America Inc., ITALJET SPA, GenZe by Mahindra (a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.), A2B, Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, M1-Sporttechnik, F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD., Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, myStromer AG, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global E-Bike Market

On the basis of battery type, the e-bike market is segmented into lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, nickel metal hydride, lead acid, sealed lead acid, and others. In 2020, lithium-ion segment dominates the battery type segment due to its less maintenance and longer durability, however, lithium-ion polymer segment is growing at higher rate as it is an advanced version of lithium-ion batteries with better durability.

On the basis of hub motor location, the e-bike market is segmented into mid drive hub motor, rear hub motor, and front hub motor. In 2020, hub motor location segment is dominated by mid drive hub motor segment as it is the most suited design for pedelec e-bike and pedal assisted e-bikes which are widely consumed worldwide. Also, due to its better weight distribution, mid drive hub motor based e-bikes are preferred.

On the basis of mode, the e-bike market is segmented into pedal assist, and throttle. In 2020, pedal assist segment is majorly used by consumers as it gives features of cycling as well electric assistance for longer cruise, hence pedal assist dominates the mode segment.

On the basis of battery power, the e-bike market is segmented into under 750 W, and over 750 W. In 2020, under 750 W segment holds the largest market share in battery power segment and is expected to grow at higher rate as under 750 W batteries are light weighted in comparison to over 750 W batteries. Also, regulations from various governments help under 750 W batteries to dominate the segment.

On the basis of class, the e-bike market is segmented into class I (pedal assist/pedelec), class II (throttle), and class III (speed pedelec). In 2020, in coherency with pedal assist mode, class I (pedal assist/pedelec) segment dominates the class segment given these type of e-bikes are widely favored by health conscious people over full throttle e-bikes.

On the basis of usage, the e-bike market is segmented into city/urban, cruise, mountain/trekking bikes, racing, cargo, and others. In 2020, city/urban segment holds major chunk of usage segment as most of the e-bikes purchased are used in urban areas for cost effective and eco-friendly commuting for short distances, for instance, commuting to workplace or office.



Country Level Analysis

The E-Bike market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the E-Bike market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

E-Bike market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to E-Bike market.

Major Highlights of E-Bike Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on E-Bike market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the E-Bike market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in E-Bike market.

