Physical security is the security of data, software, hardware, personnel and networks from physical actions and an incident that can cause significant harm to an institution, enterprise or any agency. It generally consists of protection from the fireplace, flood, natural disasters, burglary, theft, vandalism and terrorism. Physical locations are observed by installing surveillance cameras and notification systems such as heat sensors and smoke detection sensors among others.

Global physical security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.25 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising in terror attack technology improvement and adoption of IoT based security system and cloud computing platform

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Physical Security Market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Physical Security Market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global physical security market are ADT, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Cisco, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Anixter Inc., Genetec Inc., SECOM Plc., G4S plc, Schneider Electric, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Axis Communications AB., ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V., KBR Inc., Prosegur, Corps Security (UK) Ltd, Chubb Fire & Security Group, Securitas AB, Alion Science and Technology Corporation and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing incidents of terror threat is driving the market growth

Technological improvement and implementation of wireless technology in security systems is a driver for this market

Growing use of IP-Based video surveillance is fueling the growth of this market

Implementation of mobile-based access control is driving the market growth

Adoption of internet of things (IoT) -based security systems with cloud computing platforms is also contributing towards market growth

Market Restraints:

Privacy concerns against installation is a restraint for this market

Less use of advanced technologies and lack of synergy among security solutions is hindering the market growth

Issues such as device interoperability related with physical security systems may obstruct the market growth

Segmentation: Global Physical Security Market

By Components

Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention

Access control

Others

Software

Physical security information management (PSIM)

Management, analysis and modeling software

Services

Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)

Remote management services

Technical support

Public safety answering point (PSAP)

Security consulting

Public alert and customer information and warning systems

Others

By Application

Transportation and logistics

Aviation

Rail

Port and maritime

Road and city traffic

New starts

Government and public sector

Control centers

Utilities/energy markets

Chemical facilities

Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)

Retail

Business organizations (Including BFSI and IT sector)

Hospitality and casinos

Others

Stadiums

educational and religious infrastructure

healthcare organizations

By Organization Size

Small and Medium- Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Goggle announced its Advanced Protection Program for G Suite customers, through Advanced Protection Program for enterprise, it will able to enforce a collection of enhanced security policies for employees in the organization that are at risk for targeted attacks. Set of policies starts with the necessity to use a physical security key, or rather keys. Users are needed to own the main key and a backup key. Google’s own Titan security key that can be accessible in Europe for the first time

In January 2019, ADT announced the launch of its newly redesigned smart home security system “The ADT Command Panel & Control Platform (ADT Command)” an active and innovatory wireless panel with multiple smart home features such as seamless set-up and control with the ADT Control app, allowing customers to secure and automate their homes at anytime from anywhere

Country Level Analysis

The Physical Security Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Physical Security Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Physical Security Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Physical Security Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Physical Security Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Physical Security Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Physical Security Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Physical Security Market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

