Application transformation is a term which decreases the number of applications in the organization to moving application so that the application can get required governance and compliance. There main aim is to help the IT department so that they can solve the problems related to social media and mobile computing with in the enterprise. Some of the common services are cloud application migration, UI modernization, application portfolio assessment, post modernization among others. They are widely used in industries such as banking, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunication.

Global Application Transformation Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 21.20 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digital transformation and rising modernization in legacy system are the major factor for the growth of this market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Application Transformation Market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Application Transformation Market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global application transformation market are Atos SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, FUJITSU, HCL Technologies Limited, Cognizant, Pivotal Software, Inc., Accenture, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys, Hexaware Technologies, Oracle, Micro Focus, Bell Integrator, Microsoft.

Segmentation: Global Application Transformation Market

By Service

Application Portfolio Assessment

Cloud Application Migration

Application Replatforming, Application Integration

UI Modernization

Post Modernization

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail, IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Banking

Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Manufacturing

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, HCL Technologies announced that they have acquired Strong-Bridge Envision so that they can expand their digital consulting offerings by improving their digital strategy development, business transformation and organizational change management. This acquisition will help the companies to provide better services to their customers with new technologies.

In June 2016, CleverIS Technologies launched a new solution which has the ability to transform the legacy applications 50% faster. They have the ability to re- design; transform and re-generate and re-write the entire legacy applications. This new solution can handle most complex legacy applications and will helps the organizations adopt new technologies so that they can modernize legacy applications.

Country Level Analysis

The Application Transformation Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Application Transformation Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Application Transformation Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Application Transformation Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Application Transformation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Application Transformation Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Application Transformation Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Application Transformation Market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

