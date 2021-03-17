System integration is the process of connecting different sub-systems (components) into a single larger system, the function includes of all the physical and virtual components of an organization’s system. The physical components that include various machine systems, computer hardware, inventory, etc. The virtual components mainly consist of data stored in databases, software and applications. One of the reasons for organizations to use system integration is that they need to improve productivity and quality of their operations.

Global System Integration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value for USD 320.44 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 601.95 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017 the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality System Integration Market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive System Integration Market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global system integration market are Accenture, BAE systems, FUJITSU, ,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Devlopment LP IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonCognizant, CGI Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Informatica, MuleSoft, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Infosys Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Leidos, Oracle, among others.

Market Drivers

Concern for automation and integrated approach in business process

Advancements in cloud technologies and virtualization

High investment in distributed information technology system

Development in automation sector

Market Restraint

High implementation cost and time

Lack of standardized network infrastructure.

Segmentation: Global System Integration Market

By Infrastructure Integration

Building Management System (BMS)

Cloud Integration

Integrated Communication

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Network Integration

By Application

Application Integration

Data Integration

Unified Communication

Integrated Security Software

Integrated Social Software

By Consulting

Lifecycle Management (ALM)

Business Transformation

Business Process Integration

By vertical

Government

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods And Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil

Gas

Energy

Telecommunication And IT

Transportation And Logistics

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In Feb.21, the Arrow SI purchase announcement comes as Eagan, Minn.-based ConvergeOne through a special-purpose acquisition agreement with Forum Merger Corp. Since2005, ConvergeOne has completed 16 different acquisitions till know.

In December 2016, it is observed that the BFSI segment was the largest end-user of system integration services. Due to this the BFSI sector is witnessing a very positive environment on the back of government reforms and high level application of financial technology.

Country Level Analysis

The System Integration Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the System Integration Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

System Integration Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to System Integration Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of System Integration Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on System Integration Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the System Integration Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in System Integration Market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

