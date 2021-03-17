SDN stands for system defined networking which is designed to make the network limber and flexible. It helps the business to meet their requirement so that they can improve their network control. These days they are widely used in different sectors like healthcare, education, banking, government etc. Increasing prevalence for network automation and virtualization among consumer is fuelling the growth of this market.
Global SDN Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.92 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 67.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Increasing usage of cloud servicing is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the SDN market are Cisco Systems,Inc., VMware, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Extreme Network, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks, Nokia, Oracle, Cumulus Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Pica8 Inc., Broadcom.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for private cloud among consumer is driving the growth of this market
- Rising demand for network automation and virtualization is another factor driving market
Market Restraints:
- Rising security concerns among consumer is restraining the market growth
- Increasing cases of SDN failure is another factor restraining the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global SDN Market
By Type
Open SDN
SDN Via API
SDN Via Overlay
By Component
Solutions
Controller Plane
Data Plane
Management Plane
Services
Consulting
Implementation
Training and Support
By End- Users
Data Centers
Service Providers
Enterprises
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Government and Defense
Others
By Solution Offering
SDN Applications & Network Services
Professional Services
Virtualization and Control Software
Physical Network Infrastructure
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2017, Broadcom Limited announced that they have acquired Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. and brocade will work as subsidiary of Braodcom. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their enterprise storage and networking solutions and provide better services to their OEM customers.
- In May 2018, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that they are going to acquire Plexxi. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better cloud-like experience by combining the Plexxi’s next-generation data center fabric with HPE’s existing software-defined infrastructure.
Country Level Analysis
The SDN market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the SDN market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
SDN market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to SDN market.
Major Highlights of SDN Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on SDN market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the SDN market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in SDN market.
