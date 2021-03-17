Rising nuclear energy generation is a vital factor driving the safety valve market, also increasing demand for safety valves from the oil & gas industry & stringent government policies regulating workplace health and safety are some of the major factors among others escalating the market growth. Integration of safety valves into the Internet of Things (IoT) environment will further create new opportunities for safety valve market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Safety valve Market is expected to reach USD 8.31billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.97% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Safety valve is also known as precautionary & preventive valves which operate automatically as soon as the present safety valve pressure and temperature is exceeded, valves are essential in protecting the employees around the plants and the environment around it.

Rising cost of fabrication & the low-profit margin for the companies are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the safety valve market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in surveillance storage (VSS) market report are Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited., General Electric, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, IMI, The Weir Group PLC, Forbes Marshall, Bosch Rexroth AG, Spirax Sarco Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, IMI, Baker Hughes Company, Forbes Marshall, Curtiss-Wright Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Safety Valve Market

Safety valve market is segmented on the basis of material, size & end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on material, the safety valve market is segmented into steel, alloy, cast iron, cryogenic & others

On the basis of size, the safety valve market is segmented into less than 1”, 1” to 10”, 11” to 20” and 20’ & above

Safety valve market has also been segmented on the basis of end use into oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment & others

Country Level Analysis

The Safety Valve market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Safety Valve market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Safety Valve market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Safety Valve market.

Major Highlights of Safety Valve Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Safety Valve market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Safety Valve market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Safety Valve market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

