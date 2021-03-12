The global nasal drug delivery market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other nasal drug delivery market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Nasal Drug Delivery Market are:

Consort Medical plc. (United Kingdom)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

3M

GOFIRE INC.

Nemera

AptarGroup, Inc. (United States)

Vectura Group plc (United Kingdom)

Others

Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness About Nasal Spray and its Benefits will Help Market Gain Impetus

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among people is a major factor boosting the Nasal Drug Delivery Market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases is also aiding to the expansion of the market for pulmonary drug delivery devices. Besides this, analyst at Fortune Business Insights™ says, “The increasing patient population and the rising demand for inhalers are encouraging companies to set up new manufacturing units. This is further expected to drive the overall market in the forecast period.”

Regional Analysis

Europe to Dominate Owing to Rising Prevalence of Asthma

Geographically, the global Nasal Drug Delivery Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe is holding the largest share with a nasal drug delivery technology market revenue of USD 21.1 billion in 2018. This dominance is attributable to the increasing prevalence of asthma, coupled with the rise in awareness about nasal sprays and their benefits. Besides this, there is the rising popularity of inhalers in developing nations of this region, thereby boosting the regional market.

Regional Analysis for Nasal Drug Delivery Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Nasal Drug Delivery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Nasal Drug Delivery Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

