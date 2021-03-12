The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market”: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Major Segmentation:

By Drug Class: Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), and Others

By Disease Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

By Geography: North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders by Key Countries

Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions

Key Industry Developments

Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Immunology Global Immunology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Fusion Proteins Immunosuppressants Polyclonal Antibody (pAb) Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriatic Arthritis Plaque Psoriasis Ankylosing Spondylitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



