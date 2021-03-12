Global FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are products that are sold quickly, and at relatively low cost. Examples include non-durable goods such as packaged foods, beverages, toiletries, over-the-counter drugs, and other consumables.Many fast moving consumer goods have a short shelf life, either as a result of high consumer demand or because the product deteriorates rapidly. Some FMCG, such as meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods, are highly perishable. Other goods, such as pre-packaged foods, soft drinks, candies, and toiletries have high turnover rates. Sales are sometimes influenced by holiday or seasonal periods.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods). The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Competitive Landscape and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods)Market Share Analysis

FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods)sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods)sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled covered in Chapter 11:-

COFCO Group

Bright Food (Group) Corp Ltd

Diageo

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co Ltd

Toyo Seikan Group

Want Want Group

Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Link Snacks

Coca-Cola

Shuanghui Group

Carlsberg

Accolade Wines

WH Group

Nestl SA

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd

Kellogg

Kraft

Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd

Yurun Group Ltd

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

Pepsi

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

Tianyi

Bestore

SAB Miller

Utz Quality Foods

Heineken NV

Frito-Lay

Carlsberg Group

Cape Cod

AB InBev

And More……

FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

In Chapter 3, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Market Segment by Type covers:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Grains and Cereals

Alcohol and Drinks

Meat and Poultry

Marine Products

Tobacco Products

Edible Oil

Snacks

Others

In Chapter 4, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Household Use

Commercial Use (Restaurant, Hotel, Bar, etc.)

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

