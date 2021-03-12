The global “next-generation sequencing” market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics. The demand for cost-effective, accurate, and fast DNA sequencing technologies is increasing and this is further giving rise to the dominance of next-generation sequencing platforms.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test
- Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
- New Product Launch
- Startups with their Funding Overview
- Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Products
- Instruments & Software
- Consumables
- Services
- Products
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Diagnostics
- Research
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Research Institutes
- Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Contract Research Organization (CROs)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the Next-generation Sequencing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
- Identifies market restraints and boosters.
- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
