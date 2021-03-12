Fri. Mar 12th, 2021

Next-generation Sequencing Market 2021 Size, Trends, Potential Growth Global Key Factors

The global “next-generation sequencing” market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics. The demand for cost-effective, accurate, and fast DNA sequencing technologies is increasing and this is further giving rise to the dominance of next-generation sequencing platforms.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  • Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Key Insights
    • Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test
    • Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
    • New Product Launch
    • Startups with their Funding Overview
    • Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
  • Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
      • Products
        • Instruments & Software
        • Consumables
      • Services
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Diagnostics
      • Research
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Research Institutes
      • Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
      • Contract Research Organization (CROs)
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

 

  • Comprehensive analysis of the Next-generation Sequencing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
  • Identifies market restraints and boosters.
  • Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

