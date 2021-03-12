Fri. Mar 12th, 2021

Hip Replacement Market Size, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2026

The global hip replacement market size will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures worldwide. Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, “Hip Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and their growth trajectories.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  4. Key Insights
    • Number of Hip Replacement Procedures – For Key Countries
    • Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions
    • Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions
    • New Product Launches
    • Technological Advancements in Hip Replacement Market
    • Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
  5. Global Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
      • Total Hip Replacement
      • Partial Hip Replacement
      • Revision & Hip Resurfacing
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
      • Orthopedic Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa
  1. North America Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
      • Total Hip Replacement
      • Partial Hip Replacement
      • Revision & Hip Resurfacing
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
      • Orthopedic Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
      • S.
      • Canada
  1. Europe Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
      • Total Hip Replacement
      • Partial Hip Replacement
      • Revision & Hip Resurfacing
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
      • Orthopedic Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region
      • K.
      • Germany
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Scandinavia
      • Rest of Europe
  1. Asia Pacific Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
      • Total Hip Replacement
      • Partial Hip Replacement
      • Revision & Hip Resurfacing
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
      • Orthopedic Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • Australia
      • Southeast Asia
      • Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued…

