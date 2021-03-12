Global Group Buying Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Group Buying Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Group Buying Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Group Buying Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Group Buying Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.Group Buying Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Group Buying Market Report are:-

Groupon

GoodTwo

Meituan Dianping

Alibaba

LivingSocial

Woot

1SaleADay

Ruelala

Hautelook

Zulily

BelleChic

Amazon

JingDong

About Group Buying Market:

Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase. Origins of group buying can be traced to China where it is known as Tuán Gòu (Chinese: 团购) or team buying.In recent times, group buying websites have emerged as a major player in online shopping business. Typically, these websites feature a “deal of the day”, with the deal kicking in when a set number of people agree to buy the product or service. Buyers then print off a voucher to claim their discount at the retailer. Many of the group-buying sites work by negotiating deals with local merchants and promising to deliver a higher foot count in exchange for better prices.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Group Buying MarketThe global Group Buying market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2019, at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Group Buying market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Group Buying market in terms of revenue.On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Group Buying market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Group Buying market.Global Group Buying

Group Buying Market By Type:

Online

O2O

Other

Group Buying Market By Application:

Retail Industry

Online Shopping Industry

Food Service Industry

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Group Buying in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Group Buying market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Group Buying market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Group Buying manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Group Buying with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Group Buying submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Group Buying Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Group Buying Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Group Buying Market Size

2.2 Group Buying Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Group Buying Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Group Buying Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Group Buying Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Group Buying Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Group Buying Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Group Buying Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Group Buying Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Group Buying Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Group Buying Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Group Buying Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Group Buying Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Group Buying Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Group Buying Market Size by Type

Group Buying Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Group Buying Introduction

Revenue in Group Buying Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

