The key players profiled in this study includes Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Global Architectural Coatings Market Description:

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape and Architectural Coatings Market Share Analysis

Architectural Coatings market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Architectural Coatings market.

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

Segmentation: Global Architectural Coatings Market

Global architectural coatings market is segmented into four notable segments which are resin type, technology, function and application.

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyesters, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and others. In September 2019, PPG Industries, Inc. launched PPG Services, digitally enabled service. This platform is used for businesses which has multiple facilities in the U.S. This identifies and connects professional painters and general painting maintenance project. This service launch will help to build long term growth strategy by delivering digital solutions.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne. In September 2019, AXALTA Coating Systems, LLC has acquired Capital Paints, powder coatings manufacturing company based in UAE. This company has specialized in thermosetting powder coatings manufacturing for architectural powder coatings. This acquisition has been done for the strategic expansion of their powder coating business in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into ceramics, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, varnishes and others. In August 2019, NIPSEA GROUP acquired DuluxGroup Ltd., an Australian paint maker for USD 2.71 billion. This acquisition benefits the company to expand its business in Australia and New Zealand.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, coatings for wood, floor coatings, and roof coatings. In April 2019, BASF SE and KIKUSUI Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., a company engaged in production of architectural finishing coatings has partnered to raise the awareness about architectural paint longevity. This collaboration will retain the durable building of Japan. With this co-branding the BASF’s light stabilizer, Tinuvin will protect the Waterborne Fine Coat Silicon from harmful UV rays. This collaboration will definitely raise the awareness about the durability in architectural coatings. This merger will also help to offer various other products to KIKUSUI.



Key Pointers Covered in Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Architectural Coatings Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 8. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

