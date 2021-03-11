The Smart Transportation is one of the most crucial and equipped with ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology. The main purpose is to collect data and controlling the real-time conditions, to improve performance and others. The smart sensor offers a wide range of applications in road transport including infrastructure, traffic management, mobility management, car navigation, container management systems, automatic number plate recognition and security CCTV systems applications.

Global Smart Transportation Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Kapsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd., MSR-Traffic, Cubic Corporation, WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others.

Segmentation : Global Smart Transportation Market

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into passenger information solution, traffic management solution, parking management solution, smart ticketing solution, insurance telematics solution and integrated supervision solution. The passenger information solution is sub-segmented into network connectivity and multimedia information & entertainment. The traffic management solution is sub-segmented into route guidance, toll collection & revenue management, smart signaling and predictive traffic analytics. The parking management solution is sub-segmented into ticketing and revenue management, access control, automated parking guidance and slot management.Traffic management solution segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Traffic management solution segment to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for monitor various roadways as well as controlling traffic congestion.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into professional services and cloud services. Cloud services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Cloud services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for managing traffic control with the help of cloud based intelligent transportation systems.

On the basis of transportation, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, waterways and airways.Airways segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Airways segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to growing developments and high usage of smart technologies in areas such as North America, Europe and other regions.

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Transportation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Transportation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Smart Transportation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Transportation market.

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Smart Transportation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Transportation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Transportation market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

