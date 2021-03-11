Smart hospitality refers to the integration of technology such as automated software and smart solutions for hospitality. It is widely used in hotels and cruises. It helps to reduce the cost and also improves the efficiency of staff and gives a unique experience to the guest so that they want to come again. It helps the guest in the selection of rooms, type and number of their choice, room entertainment systems as well as internet features. It is being adopted extensively on a global scale. It helps to enhance the guest experience which boosts the revenue of the company.
Global Smart Hospitality Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart hospitality market are NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market
- Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market
- Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market
- Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business
Market Restraints:
- High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market
- Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market
- Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.
Segmentation : Global Smart Hospitality Market
By Type
Software
Hotel Operation Management System
Staff Mobility and Workforce Management
Inventory and Logistics Management
Revenue Management
Integrated Security System
Video Surveillance System
Access Control System
Emergency Incident Management System
Hotel Building Automation System
Energy Management Platform
Facility Management System
Guest Service Management System
Centralized Reservations Systems
Room Automation and Control System
Guest Experience Management System
Integrated Communication Technology Solutions
Network Management System
Unified Communications and Collaboration
Mobile Device Management System
Services
Professional Services
Consulting Services
Deployment and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
By Hotel Type
Business Hotels
Heritage and Boutique Hotels
Resorts and Spas
Others
By Deployment Model
On-Premises
On-Demand
By Application
Hotels
Cruise
Luxury Yachts
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.
- In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.
Country Level Analysis
The Smart Hospitality market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Smart Hospitality market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Smart Hospitality market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Hospitality market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Smart Hospitality Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Hospitality market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Hospitality market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Hospitality market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
