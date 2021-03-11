Smart hospitality refers to the integration of technology such as automated software and smart solutions for hospitality. It is widely used in hotels and cruises. It helps to reduce the cost and also improves the efficiency of staff and gives a unique experience to the guest so that they want to come again. It helps the guest in the selection of rooms, type and number of their choice, room entertainment systems as well as internet features. It is being adopted extensively on a global scale. It helps to enhance the guest experience which boosts the revenue of the company.

Global Smart Hospitality Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart hospitality market are NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market

Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market

Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business

Market Restraints:

High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market

Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market

Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Segmentation : Global Smart Hospitality Market

By Type

Software

Hotel Operation Management System

Staff Mobility and Workforce Management

Inventory and Logistics Management

Revenue Management

Integrated Security System

Video Surveillance System

Access Control System

Emergency Incident Management System

Hotel Building Automation System

Energy Management Platform

Facility Management System

Guest Service Management System

Centralized Reservations Systems

Room Automation and Control System

Guest Experience Management System

Integrated Communication Technology Solutions

Network Management System

Unified Communications and Collaboration

Mobile Device Management System

Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.

In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Hospitality market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Hospitality market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Smart Hospitality market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Hospitality market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Smart Hospitality Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Hospitality market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Hospitality market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Hospitality market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

