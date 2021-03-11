Adopting IoT-enabled building management system is increasing rapidly, creating awareness in relation to space utilization and industry standards and regulations are the factors driving the growth of the smart building market. Lack of cooperation and coordination among standard bodies and increasing concerns on security and data privacy are the factors restraining the smart building market. 5G technology is emerging rapidly acts as an opportunity. Lack of availability of skilled professionals is one of the challenges faced by the smart building market.

Smart Building Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.59% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

A smart building associates BAS (Building Automation System) with the ordinary tasks of a building, such as, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning System), lighting, water supply, and fire crisis. It screens and controls the vitality use of the building and aides in sparing and enhancing the vitality proficiency of the building.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the smart building market report are Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Cisco System Inc., Siemens, IBM, Schneider Electric, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ABB, L&T Technology Services Ltd., 75F, Telit, Pointgrab Inc., Logicladder, Spacewell International, PTC, Avnet Inc., Softdel, Wirepath Home Systems LLC, HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Segmentation : Global Smart Building Market

Based on component, smart building market is segmented into solutionsand services.

Based on solution, smart building market is segmented into building infrastructure management (BIM), security and emergency management, energy management, network management and workforce management. Building infrastructure is sub-segmented into parking management system, smart water management system and elevators and escalators management system. Security and emergency management is sub-segmented into access control system, video surveillance system and safety system. Energy management is sub-segmented into HVAC control system and lighting system.

Based on service, smart building market is segmented into consulting, integration and deployment and support and maintenance.

Based on building type, smart building market is segmented into residential, commercialand industrial. Commercial is sub-segmented into office buildings, retail and public assembly buildings, hospital and healthcare facilities, airports and railway stations and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Building market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Building market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Smart Building market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Building market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Smart Building Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Building market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Building market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Building market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

