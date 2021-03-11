The global “surgical lights market” size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by reaching USD 852.8 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and the increasing technological advancements in surgical lights across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Surgical Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, Specialty Clinics, and Others (Procedure Rooms, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 596.9 million in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Surgical lights or operating lights are generally adopted in hospital operating rooms and several ambulatory surgery centers that provide optimum quality lighting for surgical procedures. There are two types of illuminating lights such as LED and halogen that are widely adopted across several hospitals. They further provide efficient visualization that allows the surgeon to complete various surgeries with high proficiency. Additionally, they are configured on the wall, ceiling, or floor stand as per the illumination requirement in the operation theatre.

The current pandemic of Covid-19 has made a catastrophic impact on the world. Most businesses are shut as a result of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The healthcare industry is facing shortage of medical aid as there are not enough beds to suffice the needs of the increasing number of patients. The world economy is fluctuating as most businesses are at a halt and the ones running from the vicinity of their homes are barely able to manage revenue.

Special reports on various markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic are provided by Fortune Business Insights. These reports will help visualize the current situation and what strategies can be adopted to help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

The global market for surgical lights report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Healthcare Facilities to Promote Growth

The medical industry is tremendously evolving with the influx of several private players and the growing public-private partnerships. However, there are certain limitations such as prolonged waiting time for availing treatment, several unmet medical needs, and less penetration of medical services in underdeveloped regions. These factors are propelling the demand for advanced healthcare facilities across the globe. Additionally, increasing government funding and favorable policies are expected to aid in the development of healthcare systems across the globe. This is expected to boost the growth of the global surgical lights market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

LED Segment to Showcase a Considerable Growth Owing to Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Institutions

The segment LED, based on technology, is expected to experience a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of LED technology in the healthcare sector. The LED surgical lights are affordable and provide bright illumination during the surgical procedures that are expected to favor the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Rapid Development of Healthcare Infrastructure to Bolster Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global surgical lights market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the fast-paced development of healthcare infrastructure to cater to the increasing population rate in the region. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic disease is expected to drive the demand for these lights in Asia-Pacific. The market in North America stood at USD 185.0 million in 2019 and is expected to experience a significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced LED surgical lights in countries such as the U.S. and Canada between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Launch Innovative Products to Strengthen Their Product Portfolio

The market is consolidated by the dominance of major players such as Hillrom Services Inc., Getinge AB, and Stryker. This dominance is attributable to a strong brand presence and the introduction of innovative surgical lights products by these companies. The other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration that is anticipated to bode well for the global operating lights market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2019 – Getinge AB, a Swedish lighting solutions provider, announced the launch of Maquet PowerLED II surgical light. According to the company, the product provides shadow-free and bright illumination that aids in optimum visualization while performing surgeries in an operation theatre.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market:

HillRom Services Inc. (Indiana, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Steris plc. (Ohio, United States)

I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Tuttlingen, Germany)

Technomed India (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

Skytron (MI, United States)

BihlerMED (Phillipsburg, New Jersey)

Mach GmbH & Co. KG (Ebersberg, Germany)

Other Players

