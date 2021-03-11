The global “biometric vehicle access system market” is expected to make substantial gains in the upcoming period owing to the increasing development of biometrics-based safety and security features by players in the automotive electronics domain, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Biometric Vehicle Access System Market, 2021-2028”.

Auto thefts are a commonplace occurrence all over the world and with cars and vehicles becoming more expensive consumers are actively demanding reliable security mechanisms to protect their assets from probable breaches. In response to this changing consumer behavior, auto technologists have been equipping their products with advanced biometric vehicle access systems. For example, Continental is in the process of developing a biometric access solution with two-factor authentication in the form of a fingerprint sensor. The driver’s identity will have to be authenticated by the system before the vehicle can be started. Similarly, Osrom Opto Semiconductors announced the development of an iris scanner for vehicles in December 2018, which will identify the driver through the structure of the iris and after verification, deactivate the vehicle immobilizer.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biometric-vehicle-access-system-market-103572

COVID-19 Impact

The auto industry is experiencing a severe downturn due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bigwigs in this industry, such as Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, and PSA Group, have had shut down some of their plants to comply with social distancing and lockdown measures. Moreover, with a large chunk of the global workforce working from home, the demand for cars declined steeply, leading to massive losses for automakers. As a consequence, the adoption of advanced vehicle security technologies is likely to take a backseat in the current scenario and hinder the biometric vehicle access system market growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biometric-vehicle-access-system-market-103572

Driving Factor

Promising Advancements in Physiological Biometrics to Support Market Growth

Biometric vehicle access systems and solutions are being increasingly seen as an efficient means of meeting the demand for enhanced security features in automobiles. Automotive giants are, therefore, promptly integrating biometric security tools based on physiological characteristics. For example, Jaguar Land Rover recently filed a patent for a biometric system that enables the unlocking of car doors through facial and gait recognition. Patent for a similar kind of multi-layer biometric technology has also been filed by Apple. Large carmakers are also collaborating with technology innovators in different countries. In 2019, for instance, Hyundai Mobis invested USD 5 million in China-based Deep Glint, which has been engineering AI-based object recognition and behavior pattern analytics. Such advancements have fast-tracked the growth rate of this market.

Regional Insights

Europe to Take the Market by Storm Driven by the Presence of Auto Giants

Europe is envisaged to dominate the biometric vehicle access system market share in the forthcoming years on account of the robust presence and widespread operations of automotive giants, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, in the region. These companies have been speedily augmenting their vehicles with sophisticated security solutions, thereby bolstering the region’s apex market position.

Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a major hub for biometric vehicle access systems due to the surging production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the region. The rapidly developing economies of China and India are making massive investments in their domestic automotive sectors, with a focus on promoting the development of next-generation security systems.

Competitive Landscape

Incorporation of Multifunctional Biometric Systems by Vehicle Companies to Fuel Competition

The competitive landscape of this market has transformed into a highly dynamic space, with large and small vehicle manufacturers enthusiastically engaging with companies specializing in automotive telematics and other related domains. These engagements are enabling car companies to develop and launch vehicles with biometric vehicle access systems that can perform diverse functions and gain an edge in the competition.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Biometric Vehicle Access System Market Report:

VOXX International Corp.

HID Global Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

Safran

Hitachi, Ltd.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

https://apekshasandesh.com/profile/kss90

https://hamronepalibazar.com/user/profile/193794#.YEiImlUzaM8

http://chodichvu.vn/members/kiran.31098/

https://friendsfollow.com/members/kss90/profile/

Automotive Tailgate Market

https://bootstrapbay.com/user/kss90

https://naijacontacts.com/-kss90#

Automotive Tailgate Market

https://londonsartistquarter.org/artist-hub/users/kss90/profile

Automotive Tailgate Market

Automotive Tailgate Market

Automotive Tailgate Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]