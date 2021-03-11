Product analytics is characterized as being the combination of business intelligence and analytical software which can help the user collect valuable information regarding their consumers requirements, needs and preferences. This information is generated by analysing the service reports, feedbacks, data collected from the product and warranty documents among various other sources. These analytics generate the information which can help in enhancement of products, their quality and customizable nature as per the needs of customers.

Global product analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be factored to the surging usage of digital marketing practices along with the focus of service providers to integrate AI in their predictive analytics services to better track the activities of consumers on social media platforms.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global product analytics market are Google; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Adobe; salesforce.com, inc.; Mixpanel; Piwik.pro; Amplitude Analytics, Inc.; Heap Inc.; Plytix.com ApS; Pendo.io; Latentview; Kissmetrics; SAP SE; Atlassian; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Sisense Inc.; Woopra among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing utilization of advanced technologies such as Big Data, ML, AI and other analytical technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various manufacturers requirement for maintenance of competition levels and ensuring the delivery of quality products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus on service providers to enhance the quality of their service offerings enhancing the framework of their predictive models also boost this market growth

Significant surge of digital age, digitization of products along with increasing utilization of smartphones acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns associated with the theft of private and confidential data is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of a wide-variety of regulations depending on the different regions resulting in complicated nature of predictive models; this factor is expected to restricts the market growth

Segmentation : Global Product Analytics Market

By Mode

Tracking Data

Analyzing Data

By End-User

Designers

Manufacturers

Sales & Marketing Professionals

Consumer Engagement

Finance & Risk Professionals

Others

By Component

Software

Solutions

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages (F&B) Manufacturing

Machinery & Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Utilities

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Google announced that they had agreed to acquire Looker with the acquisition expected to be completed by the end of 2019 and bring a unique platform services such as analytics and embedding applications to the Google Cloud. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of business analytics available with Google helping them establish themselves as the leader for WordPress’ digital experience platform

In April 2018, Atlassian announced that they had inaugurated a new operating facility situated in Bengaluru, India. This facility will focus on R&D as well as providing customer support services in the forthcoming period. This facility will serve as the first presence of the company in India region helping enhance the presence of Atlassian worldwide

Country Level Analysis

The Product Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Product Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Product Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Product Analytics market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Product Analytics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Product Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Product Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Product Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

