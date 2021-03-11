This “Laboratory Robotics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Laboratory robotics is the practice of using robots to perform or assist in various types of laboratory tasks, such as pick/place the sample & the solid additions, they can also heat/cool, mix, shake & test the samples. While the laboratory robots have found their application in various industries and sciences, but the pharmaceutical companies have been using them more than any other industry.

Key Market Trends:

Safety of Both Humans and Property to Drive the Market

– Laboratory experiments involve the usage of hazardous chemicals and substances which are harmful when coming into direct contact with the human body.

– However, a number of precautionary measures are being undertaken in the laboratories to overcome the ill-effects of these chemicals. There are a number of cases where these experiments have caused injuries to researchers, moreover, in some adverse conditions they can also lead to death.

– Considering these factors, the need for laboratory robots has grown significantly. These robots make sure that humans are not exposed to these chemicals directly and, in turn, provide a safer working environment.

– With the increasing sales of medical robots across the globe it is evident that the medical sector is adopting more robots to create a safer workplace and to increase the efficiency of the medical process which is directly boosting the growth of the market studied.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– In the North America region, the increasing technological advancements and investments by the market leaders are driving the market to be the largest laboratory robotics market in the world.

– With the increase in the number of players in this region, the market in this region is witnessing enterprise collaborations and partnerships to achieve a technological breakthrough in the field of robotics which is also boosting the focus toward technology.

– Also, with the increased R&D activities by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in this region, also due to the increased adoption of lab automation by most of the hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs due to the increasing volume of test samples are driving the growth in the lab automation market in North American region.

Detailed TOC of Laboratory Robotics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Focus on Safety of Both Humans and Property

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Setup Costs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Drug Discovery

5.1.2 Clinical Diagnosis

5.1.3 Microbiology Solutions

5.1.4 Genomics Solutions

5.1.5 Proteomics Solutions

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Clinical Laboratory

5.2.2 Research Laboratory

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hamilton Company

6.1.2 Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA)

6.1.3 PerkinElmer, Inc.

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.5 Hudson Robotics, Inc.

6.1.6 Tecan Group

6.1.7 Anton Paar GmbH

6.1.8 Biomérieux SA

6.1.9 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.10 Siemens AG

6.1.11 Cleveland Automation Engineering

6.1.12 QIAGEN NV

6.1.13 Abbott Laboratories

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

