Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Digital vaults provide the firms and businesses with a secure, encrypted online storage solution that allows them to securely manage, share or deliver files. Digital vaults are segmented based upon the type such a solutions and services. The digital valuts have found applications in the fields of banking and financial sectors, telecommunication, government sectors and are deployed based on two types viz. on-premise and cloud based.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Digital Vaults to Register a Significant Growth

– Cloud based digital vaults enable the end users to store the required information on the vendor’s servers which can be accessed remotely anywhere and at any time thus reducing theri cost factor for on premise maintenance.

– The cloud based digital vaults save a lot of upfront costs and IT expenses as compared to on-premise digital vaults which require hardware’s and software integration leadind to an increase in the IT spending.

– Digital locker is an initiative of Department of Electronics & Information Technology (DEITY) under Ministry of Communications & IT, Government of India which provides its citizens 10MB of free online storage space to store important documents and certificates in soft copy in different formats which can be shared through e-mails if needed.

– The growing number of data breaches is expected to influence the businesses to opt for a digital vault in turn boosting the market demand over the forecast period.

Owing to GDPR Adoption Europe is Expected to Share Significant Growth

– The increase in digitization and the need for data privacy has given rise to store all the important documents and passwords in a secure digital format as in digital vaults or lockers.

– The European Union on May 25, 2018, implemented the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) that states guidelines and the responsibilities of the institutions doing business with the European citizens to keep the consumer data safe. Such initiatives by the government are expected to drive the market in a positive way.

– European commission’s online platform, Digital Single Market is a kind of digital vault that has given access to citizens and the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) to over 53 million items including image, text, sound, video and 3D material from the collections of over 3700 libraries, archives, museums, galleries and audio-visual collections across Europe.

Detailed TOC of Digital Vault Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Data Privacy and Secured File Sharing Concerns

4.4.2 Handling of Data Generated through Connected Devices

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Use of Physical Vault

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Solutions

5.2.2 Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Johnson Controls International PLC

6.1.2 CyberArk Software Ltd.

6.1.3 Accruit, LLC

6.1.4 TokenEx

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 Keeper Security

6.1.7 Multicert

6.1.8 Hitachi Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

