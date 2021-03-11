This “Meat Snacks Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Meat snacks are available as jerky, stick, sausage, and others that are sold in convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, online retailers, and others. The products are available in different flavors to meet distinct taste preferences of consumers.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Sausages Globally

Consumers are increasingly purchasing three major varieties of meat snacks such as jerky, sticks, and sausages. While jerky is popular in North America and Europe, sausages are increasingly gaining market shares in non-traditional countries, such as India and China. Brands like Conagra are offering pickled sausages in several flavors and pack sizes to meet the unique preferences of consumers. Also, the launch of different product forms, like handmade sausage crisps, are expected to have a positive impact on market demand as well.

North America Witnessed Highest Revenues

The United States is the largest market in North America and worldwide, wherein meat snacks are seen as basic food products. Beef is the single largest meat type in the country. People in the region especially individuals following an active and healthy lifestyle are opting for peppered flavor beef jerky due to its health benefits and taste. Moreover, with the increasing popularity of grab and go protein snacks, producers of jerky and dried meat snacks are capitalizing on the concept by introducing new products to meet the growing demand.

Detailed TOC of Meat Snacks Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Jerky

5.1.2 Sticks

5.1.3 Sausages

5.1.4 Other meat snacks

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Convenience Stores

5.2.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.2.3 Online Retailers

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Conagra Brands, Inc.

6.4.2 Hormel Foods Corporation.

6.4.3 JACK LINK’S, LLC.

6.4.4 Golden Valley Natural

6.4.5 The Meatsnacks Group

6.4.6 Bridgford Foods Corporation

6.4.7 Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.

6.4.8 Nestle

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

