Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Global football equipment market offers a range of products including football shoes, footballs, protective gear & accessories through offline and online retail stores. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Sports Participation Rate and Inclination Towards Healthy Lifestyle

In line with the athleisure trend, consumers are increasingly seeking for sports equipment that includes footwear, gloves, guards, etc. Additionally, the continued shift toward more active lifestyles is driving the demand for leisure activities such as running and cycling gears across the world. Importance of sports activities, foremost for health reasons, the increasing influence of celebrity endorsement, and international sports events are encouraging the involvement of consumers in various sports activities. Additionally, an increase in government initiatives in various countries, meant to improve sports participation, is playing a key role in driving the market in the last few years. For instance, the government of Australia is planning to invest USD 230 million in sport and physical activity initiatives over the next five years.

Increasing Demand for Football Equipment from Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global football equipment market. China, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea are some of the top contributing countries in the region. Moreover, these countries have started hosting many international level football tournaments, which, in turn, will increase the popularity and demand for football equipment. For instance, India hosted the FIFA World Cup 2018 for under – 17 category. In addition, there’s a rise in women’s participation rate and government initiatives that likely boost the demand for the football equipment market in the region. Different governing football associations are offering multi-faceted support to increase women participation rate. Thus, the growing adoption of football equipment by women indicates a positive effect on the market’s growth.

Detailed TOC of Football Equipment Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Football Shoes

5.1.2 Footballs

5.1.3 Proctective Gear and Accessories

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 South Korea

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 adidas Group

6.4.2 Nike,Inc.

6.4.3 Under Armour, Inc.

6.4.4 MIZUNO Corporation

6.4.5 Lotto Spa

6.4.6 New Balance

6.4.7 ASICS Corporation

6.4.8 PUMA SE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

