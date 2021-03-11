This “Shampoo Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Global shampoo market is segmented by product type into regular shampoo and dry shampoo. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and pharmacies, online stores, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Herbal Shampoos are Becoming Mainstream

With evolving consumer needs for shampoo products comprising of natural ingredients, manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolio, thus, placing themselves in a highly competitive shampoo market. For example, in 2019, Loreal launched a “new generation” of professional hair care products which are exclusively used in salons. These shampoos are natural, silicone-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free formulas with 80-100% naturally-derived ingredients. The product range is formulated with real flower and plant inclusions suspended. Moreover, the consumers are looking for shampoos infused with oils, included blended formulations and pure organics, thus, providing healthy fixes for dry and damaged hair.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Beauty and personal care industry in the Asia Pacific is witnessing tremendous growth, attributable to an increasing number of beauty conscious consumers particularly in countries like China, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. Hair care regime is an important aspect of their everyday life. For example, the Chinese population considers shampoos as an essential hair care product, which is particularly intended to keep the moisture balance of the hair. Also, in China, demand for anti-hair fall shampoo is growing at the fastest growth rate mainly attributable to high-pressure life and increasing pollution levels. Furthermore, rapid adoption of 2-in1 shampoos and conditioners intended to clear the scalp and make hair soft and silky, across the Asia Pacific region is also expected to fuel the overall market in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Shampoo Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Regular Shampoo

5.1.2 Dry Shampoo

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Drug Stores and Pharmacies

5.2.5 Online Stores

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L’Oreal SA

6.4.2 Unilever PLC

6.4.3 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.5 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.4.6 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

6.4.7 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Company

6.4.9 Church & Dwight Co., Inc

6.4.10 KAO CORPORATION

6.4.11 Beiersdorf AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

