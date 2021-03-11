This “Cable Conduit Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

An electrical conduit is useful for routing wires, by safely grouping them. The primary use of cable conduit is for safety. Conduit isolates wires, to avoid exposure, thereby, reducing the risk of short-circuits and electrocution or fires. The end user segment consists of manufacturing, commercial construction, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and energy. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for cable conduit systems over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Buildings Offer Potential Growth

– The American Institute of Architects (AIA) semi-annual indicates the commercial construction sectors will generate much of the expected gains and the high demand for better infrastructure provides opportunities for cable conduit systems.

– Further, there is a growing demand for safer and more secure wiring systems in commercial and industrial applications. Factors such as compressive strength and resistance of conduits are of great significance, especially in industry and crafts business, whereas circuit integrity in case of fire and prevention of hazardous smoke gas are key priorities in public areas, such as airports, railway stations or hotel facilities.

– Moreover, with the advancements of technology, IoT-ready commercial building design is emerging. IoT networks often require a “backhaul” fiber network. And depending on the size of the operation and the data generated, it will require wired connections. This in result will create a huge market opportunity for the cable conduit market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India. In these countries, rural areas are being converted into urban areas and these countries will collectively be responsible for more than a 50% share of the growth in the construction industry by the end of 2020.

– Moreover, increasing projects in the field of electrification and power supply in these regions also provide ample opportunity for the growth of the electrical conduit pipe market.

– Additionally, in India, initiatives such as excise duty exemption for Ferro-silicon-magnesium and pig iron used for manufacturing components for wind-operated electric power generators and the target set by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission to generate more than 1,00,000 MW of solar power by the end of 2022, will boost the demand for electrical wires and cables

– With this continuous growth in the building & construction industry, along with the increase in demand for a renewable source of energy the demand for electrical conduit pipes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Cable Conduit Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Highly Secure and Safe Wiring System

4.3.2 Growing Commercial Constructions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Material

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Flexible Cable Conduit

5.1.1.1 Metallic

5.1.1.2 Non-Metallic

5.1.2 Rigid Cable Conduit

5.1.2.1 Metallic

5.1.2.2 Non-Metallic

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Energy and Utility

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hubbell Incorporated

6.1.2 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.3 ABB Group

6.1.4 Legrand

6.1.5 Aliaxis Group

6.1.6 Atkore International

6.1.7 Electri-Flex Company

6.1.8 Eaton Corporation Plc

6.1.9 Robroy Industries

6.1.10 Champion Fiberglass, Inc.

6.1.11 Dura-Line Holdings, Inc

6.1.12 Prime Conduit

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

