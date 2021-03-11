This “Structural Electronics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The term, structural electronics (SE), refers to a next-generation based electronics technology, which involves the printing of functional electronic circuitries, across irregular-shaped architectures. SE is expected to replace bulky load-bearing structures within a circuitry, with smart electronic components which can conform to complex shapes, ensuring optimum space utilization. SE offers different and better ways of implementing electronic functionalities into the products.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector to Account for a Significant Growth

– Structural electronics include electronic components and circuits that act as load-bearing, protective structures, by replacing the dumb structures (such as automobile bodies) or conformally placed upon them.

– The critical capability of structural electronics to reduce the weight of a product is projected to disrupt the automotive sector. Structural electronics is expected to be next big thing in smart cars, as the elements of structural electronics would be integrated within the vehicle’s body and undercarriage, thereby resembling the human nervous system and enabling cars to instantly recognize touch and damage.

– In addition, in the future, hybrid/electric cars are expected to use structural electronics, with printed OLED (organic light emitting diode) incorporated inside and outside the car roof.

– Moreover, the boom in automobile production across the globe with adaption to new technology changes such as lightweight and compact parts will witness significant demand for structural electronics, over the forecast period.

North America to Account for the Largest Share in Structural Electronics Market

– North America’s robust financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. The higher penetration of structural electronics in the region can be attributed to the high adoption of such products in conductors, photovoltaic products, and sensors, which are used in high-end cars and space vehicles.

– Structural electronics has shown tremendous progress in the United States and is supported by vast R&D activities. For instance, in order to drive the technology that couples flexible substrates, printed circuits, and thinned silicon die, NextFlex research center with around USD 165 million in private and public backing has been formed.

– Moreover, electric vehicles are primary consumers of structural electronics, which is expected to propel the growth of the market studied, as North Americans are increasingly adopting electric cars.

– Besides, the increasing usage of IOT and 3D technology across various industries is projected to fuel the demand for structural electronics, over the forecast period.

Analysing various perspectives of the Structural Electronics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Structural Electronics market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Structural Electronics market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Structural Electronics market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Structural Electronics market studied.

Detailed TOC of Structural Electronics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Snapshot

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Emerging Need for Lightweight, Compact, Cost-effective Products

4.5.2 Improvements in 3D Technology

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Lack of Technological Awareness

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component Type

5.1.1 Battery

5.1.2 OLED Display

5.1.3 OLED Lighting

5.1.4 Photovoltaic

5.1.5 Sensor

5.1.6 Other Component Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 TactoTek Oy

6.1.2 The Boeing Company

6.1.3 Canatu Oy

6.1.4 Neotech AMT GmbH

6.1.5 Toyobo Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.7 Faradair Aerospace Limited

6.1.8 Molex LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

