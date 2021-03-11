This “Cable Connector Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Cables and connectors are connectivity devices which are used for transmission of data, signal, and power supply for electronic devices across different industries. Cables are electrical conductors where each cable wire are insulated from one another. Some of the examples of cables include USB, IDE, and CAT5. Moreover, connectors are electro-mechanical devices used for joining electrical terminations. The connectors comprise of plugs and jacks. Connectors are also referred to as input-output connectors and form the interface for linking electronic devices with the help of cables.

Oil & Gas Sector to Aid the Growth of the Cable Connector Market

– The energy and utility segment is expected to expand significantly, due to the increase in demand for electro-mechanical equipment in this industry.

– Cable connectors used in this industry to have a high-performance capability as most of the processes require efficient extraction of natural resources.

– Thus, the increasing demand for cable connectors, to achieve better control, monitoring, and instrumentation of processes in the oil and gas industry, is driving the use of cable connectors in this market.

– Moreover, over the period the production and consumption of petroleum product are rising due to increasing usage of petroleum product across various domains. In India, with the rise in consumption of petroleum product, there is a rise in production that meets the supply-demand gap. Thus increasing production leads to an increased usage of cable connector used in the process, that drives the cable connector.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period in the cable communicator market due to the increasing focus on energy management and technological advancements.

– Increasing data center services in Asia-Pacific, due to a large number of multinational and domestic enterprises turning toward Cloud Services Providers (CSPs) and colocation solutions, is increasing the need for cable connectors in this region.

– Major firms, such as Google, are also planning to open their data centers in China for their growing businesses, mainly, due to the low manufacturing and labor costs. Apart from China, other countries, such as Japan, are especially having their primary colocation markets in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya and Indonesia, which are expected to stand as one of the leaders in data center services market, thus promoting the need for cable connectors market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Advancements in the Telecom Sector Coupled With Greater Demand for Improved Connectivity

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for High Bandwidth

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Material

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 PCB Connectors

5.1.2 Circular Connectors

5.1.3 Fiber Optic Connectors

5.1.4 IDC Connectors

5.1.5 RF Connectors

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 IT & Telecom

5.2.2 Automotive/Transportation

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics (including Computer, Peripherals, and Business Equipment)

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Energy and Utility

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amphenol Corporation

6.1.2 Molex Inc. (Acquired by Koch Industries)

6.1.3 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.4 Prysmian SpA

6.1.5 Nexans SA

6.1.6 TE Connectivity Limited

6.1.7 3M Company

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Axon Cable SAS

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

