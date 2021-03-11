This “Virtual Data Room Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

A virtual data room serves as a repository for data that is hosted online and used for sharing of information over a secured connection, which is critical and confidential and cannot be shared with a third-party. These virtual data rooms can be used by anyone who frequently exchanges critical and confidential document that offer critical services, such as secure data storage, data management, and sharing.

Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecom Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share

– VDRs have emerged into online meeting rooms for everyone involved in an agreement. Co-operation between parties has become simpler and more reliable since VDR tools are available for use throughout the deal journey. The security protocols around the opening, sharing, and printing documents create a detailed activity trail for participants and auditors.

– Blockchain-Based technologies are emerging to enhance VDR security across the IT ecosystem. Virtual data room applications are being extended beyond M&A activities, as most of the business operations are conducted online these days. Many prominent IT & Telecom companies have integrated technologies that could offer them quick and efficient information and communication flow.

– The virtual data room has evolved across the IT space to become a tool to promote the entire venture, thereby widely finding applications for deals across various end-user segment ventures with the growing application of the cloud technology.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– North America occupied the largest share of the virtual data room market, due to the increasing adoption of virtual data room services by various government and businesses in developed economies, such as Canada and the United States, which are emphasizing innovation in these existing solutions.

– The rising demand for easy and secure methods for the storage of critical data and the increasing need for transparent and efficient data sharing options are fueling data security and secured sharing solutions, which is likely to be in great demand across the region, during the forecast period.

– Moreover, the growing fundraising, rising number of mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures with some of the prominent players have fueled the market across the region.

Detailed TOC of Virtual Data Room Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Cost-effective Data Storage Solutions

4.3.2 Sustained Increase In M&A Activity Driving Demand For Efficient Handling Of Complex Data

4.3.3 Stringent Data Privacy Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security And Data Integration Challenges

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small- and Medium-scale Organizations

5.2.2 Large Organizations

5.3 By Business Function

5.3.1 Legal and Compliance

5.3.2 Financial Management

5.3.3 Intellectual Property Management

5.3.4 Sales and Marketing

5.3.5 Other Business Functions

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Government and Legal Services

5.4.5 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vault Rooms Inc.

6.1.2 ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation)

6.1.3 Drooms GmbH

6.1.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Ethos Data

6.1.6 Caplinked Inc.

6.1.7 Brainloop AG

6.1.8 BMC Group Inc. (SmartRoom)

6.1.9 HighQ Solutions Limited

6.1.10 Intralinks Holdings Inc.

6.1.11 Firmex Corporation

6.1.12 Ansarada Pty Limited

6.1.13 SecureDoc Information Management Pty Ltd

6.1.14 iDeals Solutions Group

6.1.15 Merrill Corporation Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

