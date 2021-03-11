This “Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

The scope of our study for the thermal imaging systems is limited to the cooled and uncooled technologies and different forms of systems used for a wide range of applications globally are considered for market estimation.

Key Market Trends:

Security and Surveillance to Occupy a Major Share

– Globally, there is a growing trend of rising crimes and violence; this has raised the budgets of the homeland security forces to procure the advance protective systems and gadgets. Modern warfare has become more asymmetric with an increasing number of non-lethal and lethal weapons.

– The ongoing battles with ISIS conflict in the Middle East, Indo-Pak conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, Syrian war are just a few examples. Also, increasing tensions across borders and between countries have led to an increase in the demand for IR and thermal imaging long-range surveillance in low-light conditions.

– According to SIPRI, the world military expenditure has reached USD 1.8 trillion in 2018, which is 2.6% higher than the previous year and 5.6% higher than in 2009. The rise in the military modernization program includes the application of thermal imaging systems.

– Terrorist attacks have been seen increasing for damaging critical infrastructure in many countries. To avoid such incidences the governments are investing for stringent surveillance with infrared and thermal imaging security systems.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom during the next five years.

– As ADAS (Advances Driving Assistance Vehicle) and AV (Autonomous Vehicle) platforms to become the future of the automotive industry, research has shown that equipping thermal imaging system will make the autonomous driving safer. Also, the declining production cost of thermal imaging systems with mass manufacturing will create the demand for thermal imaging systems in the recent future.

– Market leading companies such as DRS technologies, PixonImaging, and FLIR situated in North America. FLIR has invested 10% of its revenue on research and development in FY2018. It’s primary research and development includes the project of a thermal imaging system for autonomous vehicles

Detailed TOC of Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Military Modernization Programs

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Perimeter Security

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Defense Budget is in a State of Flux

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Thermographic Inspection

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Cooled

5.1.2 Uncooled

5.2 By Form Factor

5.2.1 Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems

5.2.2 Fixed Mounted Systems

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Security and Surveillance

5.3.3 Thermography

5.3.4 Consumer Electronics

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.

6.1.2 L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.1.3 Ulis S.A.S.

6.1.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.1.5 Raytheon Company

6.1.6 Lockheed Martin

6.1.7 Fluke Corporation

6.1.8 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.9 Leonardo DRS, Inc.

6.1.10 Sofradir SAS

6.1.11 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

6.1.12 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

