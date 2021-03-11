This “Anomaly Detection Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Anomaly detection (also termed as outlier detection) enables the user to identify rare events or observations or detects those data points that do not fit well with the rest of the data that raises suspicion. This report segments the market by Type (Solutions, Service), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), End-user Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom) and Geography.

BFSI is Expected to Hold a Significant Component of Market Share

– Banking operations include many periodic and aperiodic activities and transactions performed by employees, customers and external agencies. The nature of such activities is quite complex and requires constant monitoring to make sure that neither the bank nor its end customers are adversely affected by various malicious and random activities. This poses a great potential opportunity for the companies offering solutions and services to prevent such anomalies.

– For instance, CSI’s fraud anomaly detection software for banks that updates the institution about suspicious activity by generating automated alerts allowing them to maintain diligence and compliance.

– The various guidelines or regulations issued by the regulatory bodies and agencies are expected to drive the market for the forecast period. For instance, as a financial, it is required by The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) to have a process in place that helps in the monitoring of potential anomalous behavior within online banking.

North America Holds the Largest Share

– Federal Trade Commission states that identity thefts related to payment and banking sector are prominent in the United States, which would boost the adoption of Anomaly Detection solutions and services.

– North America is a pioneer when it comes to bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture which has resulted in its wide-scale adoption. This shift has made the organizations to look for the solutions and services that enable them to ensure the safety of sensitive business information which in turn could boost the anomaly detection market in the region.

– The companies in the region are focused on providing their customers with a significant breadth of offerings in the anomaly detection arena and provide enhanced features and functionalities.

– For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California. Some of the products offered by the company are NetFlow that allows the user to identify anomalies by producing detailed accounts of traffic flows and it provides high-level of diagnostics to classify and identify network anomalies.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Crimes

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Anomaly Detection Solutions in the Software Testing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Open Source Alternatives Pose as a Threat

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 IT and Telecommunications

5.2.5 Other End-user Industry

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On-Premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Verint Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Symantec Corporation

6.1.3 WSO2 Inc.

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Wipro Limited

6.1.8 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.1.9 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.10 Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.11 Guardian Analytics, Inc..

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

